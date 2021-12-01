It is no secret to anyone that at 18 years of age, Angela Aguilar has become a fashionista and a true institution in fashion, and her social networks prove it.

The young singer has managed to make a name for herself despite the family she comes from, as her talent and beauty have made her a true representative of the Aguilar family.

And it is that like her grandmother, Flor Silvestre, Aguilar has always been very proud of her Mexican roots despite being born in the United States, as her passion for ranchera music proves it.

From a Grammy, to the recognition of radio awards, the young woman has managed to win the hearts of thousands of fans around the world.

The young woman knows very well how to face any season. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

At her young age, the young woman has become an inspiration to thousands of people for her great love for fashion, and her good taste in wearing each seasonal garment.

Flowered dress

The young woman appeared in the video next to Jesse and Joy entitled, “She what gave you”, with a beautiful mustard dress with applications of colored flowers, the garment had a “V” neckline.

The sleeves of the dress were loose while the length was up to the ankles, which was accompanied by open wide-heeled shoes.

ängela made floral dresses fashionable again. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Blazer

The 18-year-old singer has made it very clear that the colors are not typical of any season, and yellow is one of her favorites; A blazer and a blouse of the same color is the ideal look for these dates.

Angela decided to combine it with jeans to the waist, accompanied and a scarf in green.

In yellow it is how the singer has faced the cold. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Turtle neck

The interpreter of “Red Sky” has shown that jeans are the ideal garment for all seasons of the year, and what better way to use them than with a long-sleeved blouse and torture collar.

And it is that this time of year is one of the coldest of the year, but that has not prevented Angela from knowing how to face it, wasting glamor and style through her social networks.

Turtlenecks are ideal. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

And it is that the turtle neck can also be used with prints, such as the one that the star used for the photo shoot she had with Marie Claire.

Cowboy boots

True to her style and as a worthy representative of the ranching genre, Aguilar has also opted for checkered shirts and long cowboy boots, which are ideal for a picnic.

Western boots are ideal for a picnic in the woods. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

Leather pants

Leather pants are the ideal garment for this time of year, as it can be accompanied by a turtleneck as Angela did in her nets, as they have become one of her favorite garments.

Leather pants exude sensuality and elegance. Photo: IG / angela_aguilar_

