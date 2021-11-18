Earlier this month, Saúl Álvarez did not disappoint and knocked out Caleb Plant in the eleventh round of combat, confirming that he is one of the best boxers in the world. In fact, there are those who consider the Mexican as the best pound for pound today, since there seems to be no boxer who could beat him.

Nevertheless, Canelo (57-1-2) has the “stain” of having been defeated only once in his career: it was on points against the legendary Floyd Mayweather (50-0), who took him undefeated in September 2013 and stretched the yours. The American, already retired from professional activity, returned to the ring in June of this year in an exhibition fight with youtuber Logan Paul and keeps an eye on what happens in boxing.

Money was the only one to beat Álvarez, in 2013.

After the tremendous KO of Álvarez to Plant, Money himself gave his point of view on the present of the Aztec boxer with an unexpected statement, contrary to those who think he is the best pound for pound of today … Who are for him those who could compete with Canelo in this characterization?

MAYWEATHER’S UNEXPECTED CLAIM ABOUT CANELO



While surprising, Floyd Mayweather, a former undefeated champion in the super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight categories, voiced his opinion with respect. “We cannot speak of the best pound for pound when there are a lot of fighters out there.”, expressed to Boxing Bob in the framework of the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council in Mexico City.

Mayweather and Canelo, in action on the ring.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Canelo, but there are many champions like Gervonta Davis, who has proven to be one of the best out there right now and is one of the best to pound by pound, as well as Terence Crawford, David Benavidez or Errol Spence. They are many. champions who are not getting the credit “added.

For the American, the Mexican boxer is not the current best pound for pound.

Finally, Money recalled the fight he had with Álvarez back in 2013 and praised the Mexican: “We had a chance to collide (Canelo and I) two undefeated fighters and we gave people what they wanted to see. We had a great game of chess. Like I said, Canelo is a very tough competitor, tough fighter and he is one of the faces. of the sport of boxing “.

