

As society reopens after the pandemic, more cases like these will occur around the world, experts said.

Photo: Joseph Prezioso / . / .

The Israeli Ministry of Health informed CNN that it detected the first case of a person infected with COVID-19 and flu in the country, known as “flurone”, increasing doubts about how two viruses can affect a person who can contract them at the same time.

According to a statement from the Beilinson hospital in the city of Petah Tikva, it is an unvaccinated pregnant woman in her 30s, who was discharged on Thursday in good general condition.

“This is the first mother to be diagnosed with influenza and coronavirus in Beilinson. We treat her with a combination of drugs that attacks both COVID-19 and the flu“Reported Arnon Wiznitzer, director of the Beilinson Women’s Department.

“We are seeing increasing morbidity from influenza among the maternity population, along with coronavirus cases occurring primarily in women not vaccinated with COVID-19 and influenza,” added Wiznitzer. “This is definitely a challenging time where, in addition to diseases like coronavirus, we are increasingly dealing with the flu.”

The term “flurone” was coined to describe the condition of being affected with COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously, ABC7 reviewed.

For his part, the director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University in Israel, Nadav Davidovitch, told CNN on Tuesday that the “flurone” infection can be due to the high activity of influenza and COVID-19 .

“I don’t think this is a common situation, but that’s something to consider,” said Davidovitch, a member of Israel’s National Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

Likewise, he stated that cases of this type are expected to increase as society continues to open up again, because the confinement and the use of masks have helped to limit its spread.

“It is interesting that after a year with very, very low or no influenza activity, next year because people were less exposed, it makes them more vulnerable,” Davidovitch said.

He added that those without underlying health conditions who were vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 will have little chance of having a significant effect.

Both flu and COVID-19 are respiratory viruses that can cause similar symptoms as cough, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, fever, and headache, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

These viruses are transmitted by droplets or aerosols when an infected person breathes, coughs, talks or sneezes, ABC7 said.

Dr. Adrian Burrowes, a family medicine physician and assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Central Florida (UCF), noted that having coronavirus and flu at the same time can be “catastrophic” for the immune system.

“I think you will see a co-infection with the flu and the coronavirus. And I think you will see a higher death rate as a result of that.Burrowes told CNN.

