“Flurone”Is the new word that we see in the headlines of health information. It’s about the combination of Covid and influenza infections presenting diverse symptoms. Some circumstances combine for this condition to occur: cold winter weather, the presence of seasonal infectious diseases such as influenza, and the appearance of the contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Although other double Covid and influenza infections have been detected in the past, the news that a pregnant woman in Israel contracted this double infection, which has been called “flurone,” drew international attention.

The woman was not vaccinated against Covid-19, but had mild symptoms at the time of giving birth. Your baby is in good health. Flurone is not a new Covid mutation but the presence of the two respiratory infections at the same time. Because the Omicron variant causes flu-like symptoms, it is easy to confuse the symptoms of both illnesses, and specialists have noted some common signs and behaviors of both infections.

Symptoms of flurone

Both in the case of influenza and Covid infection the following symptoms may occur:

– Runny nose

– Cough

– Throat pain

– Fever

– Headache

– fatigue

Both infections have an incubation period, but in the case of influenza it can be between one and four days, and in Covid, between two and 14 days. Equally can be transmitted before the first symptoms appear or with mild symptoms.

In both cases, the severity can vary from one person to another and the main route of transmission is through virus-infected aerosol particles released by a sick person when sneezing, coughing, or talking.

During last winter, influenza infections decreased due to social distancing, the use of masks and the restrictions derived from the coronavirus pandemic, but as measures are relaxed, cases of seasonal flu increase.

Cases such as the one in Israel rekindles fear of a “twindemic”, that is, a growing number of influenza and Covid infections at the same time in the winter. Particularly in the face of the appearance of the Omicron variant, experts suggest that if a person has flu-like symptoms, they should be tested for Covid-19 to rule out infection.

