The FNAC VAT-free days have quite a few very attractive prices. We tell you what are some of his best bargains.

The best offers of the FNAC VAT-free Days They vary, depending on the availability of stock and the date on which the campaign is activated, although it is always a very attractive selection of discounts, especially in electronic products.

There is more: board games, books and even toys, and the catalog of this store is one of the most extensive that exists.

One of the attractions of buying at FNAC is that it has several options when it comes to managing orders, such as Home delivery and also to collect your purchase for free in their physical stores.

Normally, between FNAC VAT-free days reductions Some products such as game consoles or Apple devices are not included, although there are still very striking bargains.

We have selected some of the best that you will find by categories, from electronics to entertainment.

Best offers in telephony

As we have already mentioned, despite not having Apple products, there are quite a few discounted phones from brands such as Samsung or Xiaomi.

There is a bit of everything, from high-end devices to much more affordable ones.

Computing: laptops and tablets

Now we go with a category that is becoming more and more confused and that is also among the best offers of the FNAC Days without VAT.

There are several tablets that can perfectly replace a laptop, although if you prefer, you can also get a PC that is considerably reduced in price.

Household: vacuum cleaners, toothbrushes, deep fryers and more

Home electronics has been growing for a few years now without stopping under the heat of robots especially, such as robot vacuum cleaners, although there are also kitchen robots and even glass cleaners.

Fortunately, the catalog of this type of product is extensive and in it there are quite a few price drops during these days.

Gaming

Although there are usually no big sales on video games, and less on these dates, some titles have fallen in price due to the VAT-free Days at FNAC, including several very important ones from Nintendo Switch.

There are other bargains, especially on chairs.

FIFA 22 for Switch for € 24.79 (was € 29.99) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch for € 45.45 (was € 54.99) Animal Crossing New Horizons for Switch for € 45.45 (was € 54.99 €) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch for € 53.71 (was € 64.99) Call of Duty Vanguard for PS4 for € 57.85 (was € 69.99) Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5 for € 66.11 (before € 79.99) Ratchet & Clank: A separate dimension for PS5 for € 66.11 (before € 79.99) Nacon 300 Gaming Chair in black for € 96.36 (before 116, € 59) Nacon PCCH-310 Gaming Chair for € 92.99 (was € 129.99)

