12/02/2021 at 20:30 CET

Joel xaubet

Zion williamson and injuries are two concepts that have gone hand in hand even before his arrival in the NBA. The young power forward has not been able to play any game so far this season. When Williamson seemed to see the light at the end of a long tunnel, some pains in your injured foot They have forced him to take a step back on his return to the courts.

The pains in his foot delay the long-awaited return of Zion

Last Saturday, Zion was declared available to resume basketball activities, the player started by taking part in 4v4 matches, where he began to feel a slight pain in the foot that suffered from the ailment. This setback will mean a delay of at least one week in return from one of the most spectacular and efficient players in the competition.

The Pelicans, desperate for Zion to lose weight

Williamson’s injury issues come a long way, your weight has always been a concern, because it is doubted that their knees and feet are capable of withstanding the impact of their 129 kilos for its 1.98 height. In its first season, that of the Pelicans already had to be removed due to a torn meniscus that left him out of the first 44 games of the season.

This first serious injury set off all the alarms in New Orleans, who have tried in every possible way to get Zion to lose weight, some efforts that did not bear fruit, because Williamson’s weight has only gone up.

A healthy Zion is an MVP candidate

In your second year, Zion managed to stay healthy and ran an excellent campaign, with 27 points and 7 rebounds per game, figures that catapulted the power forward to stardom and the NBA All-Star.

Now, Zion returns to the beginning with a new injury that has already left him out of 24 games this season. It is clear that if the young power forward wants to be a big name in the best league in the world, He will have to do whatever it takes to stay healthy and be the superstar that has been expected since he was 15 years old.