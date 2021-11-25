11/24/2021

On at 21:48 CET

The second round of Group B of the Champions League opens today (6:45 p.m.) with the visit of Barça to the Kielce court, leader of the group, just six days after the Barça defeat (30-32) in the Palau against the Polish squad and that forces Carlos Ortega’s team to achieve a positive result if they want to continue at the top of the table.

The team that Talant Djushebaev trains is the leader with three points of advantage over the Barça players, still second, but they have already added two defeats and a draw in seven days. A defeat tomorrow would cause them to be overtaken by Veszprém and Paris Saint Germain to overtake them in third place in the standings.

So far the narration of the match! It has been a pleasure. Soon, the chronicle on the SPORT website. We read!

Second consecutive game that Barça lost in the Champions League, something that could leave them out of the first two places this day. The next challenge: on December 2 against Porto at the Palau.

Barça has been superior for practically every minute, and in the absence of 5 the advantage was four goals for Ortega’s. However, a 5-0 partial has ended up condemning Barça, which has failed in the final action and is left without adding anything, although it has made merits for it.

60 & # 39; End of the match in Kielce! The game escapes Barça in the final minutes, where Kielce has been far superior to the Catalans.

59 & # 39; A save by Wolff from a shot by Dika Mem and a goal by Moryto to close the game. (28-27)

59 ‘Goal by Dujshebaev. One up the Kielce and Carlos Ortega’s timeout. (28-27)

57 ‘Goal by Karalec, which ties the game. (27-27)

57 & # 39; Time-out requested by Kielce. What a game finale awaits us …

56 & # 39; Barça is with one less after the exclusion of Petrus and Kielce is taking advantage of it. Only one goal away from the local team. (26-27)

54 & # 39; Kielce is approaching. Goal by Tournat. (25-27)

52 ‘Goal by Dujshebaev in a fantastic individual move. (24-27)

52 ‘Goal by Aleix Gómez! He found himself with a rebound at the edge of the area and put the ball to the back of the net. (23-27)

51 ‘Very, very ugly action by Karalec, which is well worth a two-minute suspension.

50 & # 39; Kielce goal to which Ángel Fernández responds, with a shot from the end. (23-26)

20 ‘Goal by Aleix Gómez, who transforms a maximum penalty. (22-25)

Load more