12/01/2021

On at 17:05 CET

Barça will face the Slovenian Dobovec in Pilsen this Wednesday at 5.30 pm in the first match of Group B of an Elite Round that will complete the first day at 8:30 p.m. with the duel between Plzen and Halle-Gooik with the firm goal of reaching the Final Four of the Champions, something that has been achieved by eight Previous times he has played this European competition.

The European runner-up will try to take the first step against a rival that He already defeated in the last edition in the quarterfinals 2-0 and that it has a block made up of a large majority of Slovenian internationals who have just finished third in the Main Round. A very physical block capable of defending itself with order without hints of nervousness.

Likewise, Barça has traveled with the entire squad including a Bernat Povill that he has missed the last games due to muscular problems and that at least he will be on the bench. Completing the list of 14 players is the young goalkeeper of the Barça subsidiary Àlex Lluch (he has already made his debut with the first team).

The reigning champion of the League and the Slovenian Cup who debuted in the top European competition in the 2015-16 season and his best performance in the tournament dates back to last season, when he lost against Barça 2-0 in the quarterfinals. final.

Confirmed lineups! Barça will start with Dídac, Ortiz, Adolfo, Esquerdinha and Pito.

🏆 The Elit Round begins!

5:30 p.m., Barça-Dobovec (BarçaTV and Esport3)

Buenas tardes! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Barça-Dobovec match corresponding to the first day of the Elite Round of the Futsal Champions League.

