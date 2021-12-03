12/03/2021

On at 19:52 CET

After a couple of weeks with millions of emotions on his return, Marc Gasol will finally put on the Girona Basketball jersey to make his debut in front of his fans in Fontajau, receiving Huesca La Magia in a match valid for the LEB Oro from 19:00.

“I notice that tickle at the premiere and I’m excited & rdquor ;, said Marc in the preview of its premiere. “You interpret it as nervousness, but you look for it and you feel it. I’m sure it will be a very emotional match, will have a point of emotion and emotion, I am convinced& rdquor ;.

Will also be Jordi Sargatal’s first commitment as a property technician of the team after making his appearance as an interim against Guipuzkoa. The coach is delighted to have Marc and hopes that he can adapt to the league and the team.

Marc Gasol scores again, this time with a double free throw. 41-19.

Four points for Huesca in a flurry and Jordi Sargatal calls for a timeout. Girona 39-19 up.

Vila doubles in suspension. 35-13 now the advantage.

Save everyone goes down. Stürup double faults and raises the score to 33. Girona up 22 with Gasol rotating.

De Pablo shines from the line of three and scores. 31-11 now the advantage for Bàsquet Girona.

Jawara unblocks Girona, who did not score in the 2C. 26-11 the people of Girona up.

Gasol’s eighth rebound, but he missed his shot and Rowan cuts distances to the counter. 24-11.

DATA: 3,500 spectators in the stands of the Fontajau.

The 2C begins with a rebound from Gasol.

And the 1C ends: Girona Basketball 24-9 Huesca La Magia. Marc, active and participative in his entries. His attempt at three failed.

Another triple from Sàbat! 24-9 above. Little remains for the end of the first quarter.

