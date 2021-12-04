12/04/2021

Last game for Barça in the Elite Round of the Champions League. The Catalans, after adding two resounding victories in their first two games, today face the host team, Plzen.

Those of Jesus Velasco They lack one point to enter the coveted Final Four and therefore serve them today with a draw. In his debut, Barça overwhelmed the Slovenian Dobovec (8-2) despite starting behind on the scoreboard. On the second day, he reacted in time and beat Belgian Halle-Gooik (4-8). Now they depend on themselves to seal their ticket against a team that already dazzled in the Main Phase, leaving Italian Pesaro out of the ‘group of death’.

The Barça coach will be able to count on the 14 players who have made up this expedition to the Czech Republic today with the exception of Pito, who has been sanctioned. The match will start at 6:00 p.m. at TJ Lokomotiva Plzen. We will tell you live on Sport.es.

It is worth it for Barça to win or draw today to go to the Final Four, which only the first of each group have access to. In case of losing, he should wait for other combinations, although the most favorable would be a defeat for Dobovec, which would allow the Catalans to lose by a maximum of three goals. Still, the staff prefers not to speculate. “We do not think about the different combinations, for us there is only one way to reach the Final Four: to beat Plzen,” said Adolfo.

The Barça captain, Adolfo, warned in the preview of the dangers of today’s rival. “We cannot trust ourselves in the least against Plzen, they are a physically very strong team with quality to spare to beat any team. In fact, in this Champions League they have already won against Tyumen and Halle-Gooik, and they also drew against Kairat. Also, they play at home and that still makes them a more dangerous rival & rdquor ;, he explained.

😀 Avui pot be a great day! From 6pm onwards, direct to BarçaTV, BarçaTV + i Esport3: Plzen-Barça, with the Final Four of the Champions en joc! pic.twitter.com/XrvXjNDmpv – 🏆 Barça Futbol Sala 🏆 (@FCBfutbolsala) December 4, 2021

We already have the starting five for this game! Velasco comes out with everything:

🏆 40 minutes from the Final Four!

🕕 6pm, Plzen-Barça (BarçaTV and Esport3) 5️⃣ Plzen: Vahala, Kozar, Vnuk, Holy, Seidler 5️⃣ Barça: Dídac, A. Coelho, Dyego, Adolfo, Ferrao 📲 BarçaTV + 👉 https://t.co/V8pc7osXPh pic.twitter.com/QHSb9NhTEW – 🏆 Barça Futbol Sala 🏆 (@FCBfutbolsala) December 4, 2021

Good afternoon! In half an hour this duel between Barça and Plzen starts, the last of this Elite Round. The Catalans, one step away from the Final to four.

