10/06/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

The Barça of Carlos Ortega Today they start their defense of the Super Globe handball in a quarter-final against the Egyptian Zamalek, a team that promises to fight against the great favorite for the title.

The competition, which had to be suspended last year due to the pandemic, returns in Saudi Arabia with up to ten participants at stake, representing the five continents. Barça, champions in the last three editions, are looking for what would be their fifth title of this little club World Cup.

To face this challenge, Ortega He has called up 18 players, 15 of them from the first team and three more from the subsidiary. A list that you have entered Aitor Ariño, who reappeared last weekend after a long injury leave; and Timothey N’Guessan, already recovered from the fibrillar rupture that occurred during the last Super Cup.

The meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. and we will tell you about it live on Sport.es.

The Barça journey to Jeddah has not been easy. The expedition, after missing the connecting flight, had to spend about six hours at Doha airport before they could catch a new plane.

The @fcbhandbol has arrived in Doha but has missed the connecting flight to Jeddah. The team will have to wait about six hours to catch the next flight 🔵🔴 # ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/ESonC455zm – Barça Handbol (@FCBhandbol) October 4, 2021

After the trip, the expedition was able to train yesterday at the facilities where the game will take place in half an hour.

Special attention should be paid to Ahmed Elahmarr, 37 years old and who has scored more than 1,400 goals in 314 games for the Egyptian national team in a career spanning more than two decades.

He is joined by the meta Karim Hendawy, who shone at the Olympics, the extreme Omar elwakil, the pivot and defensive specialist Wisam Nawar, and the left side, Yehia El Deraa, along with his brother, the central Seif El Deraa, key pieces of the Egyptian team.

The Zamalek of Cairo, champion of the Egyptian league in the last three seasons and the African Super Cup, will not be an easy rival for Barça, as it is full of international players, eight of them members of the Egyptian National Team, seventh in the 2021 World Cup and fourth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, after losing against Spain in the fight for bronze.

Although it may be unknown to the general public, today’s rival of Barça, the Egyptian Zamalek, champion of the African Super Cup, is a tough test to start the tournament. “Zamalek is the best representative of handball in his country, which is on the rise, full of internationals and tall and heavy players,” warned Barça coach Carlos Ortega, who stressed that the Egyptians “defend with various systems , and this always complicates the parties to any rival “.

Good afternoon! Less than an hour to start the quarterfinals of the Super Globe between Barça and Zamalek.

Load more