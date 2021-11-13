11/13/2021

On at 14:28 CET

With the championship already decided in the queen category where Fabio Quartararo took the title of World Champion in San Marino, eyes are on Valentino Rossi who reaches his last career as a MotoGP rider after announcing his retirement.

Marc Márquez is still injured and will miss the Valencian event while the rest of the Spanish on the grid, Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Pol and Aleix Espargaró, Alex Marquez, Maverick Viñales and Iker Lecuona, they will fight to be on the podium in a circuit that they know perfectly.

It stays at seventy-one thousandths Dovizioso to pass. Alex Rins and Binder, first and second classified, go directly to Q2.

MotoGP Q1 ends!

It seems that the first place is assured for Alex Rins. However, the second position is hotly contested and Binder, Dovizioso or Viñales they could dispute the place.

Less than five minutes to finish a leading Q1 Alex Rins (1: 30: 675), followed by Binder.

In Q1 the following drivers are rolling on the circuit: Rins, Binder, Lecuona, Marini, Márquez, Petrucci, Viñales, Dovizioso, Oliveira and Bastianini.

MotoGP Q1 starts!

MotoGP FP4 ends! Takaaki nakagami sets the best time registering a 1: 31: 208 followed by Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Very good to everyone! Already underway MotoGP FP4 at the Ricardo Tormo circuit. We remember, at 2:10 p.m. Q1 will arrive and, from 2:35 p.m., the fight for the pole position of the premier category begins.

