12/22/2021

On at 08:21 CET

Juan Linares (@ Jlinares91)

The big day has arrived. This Wednesday, December 22, the draw for the Christmas Lottery 2021 at the Teatro Real in Madrid. The traditional event marks the beginning of the Christmas festivities and you can follow it live through SPORT from early in the morning.

The draw starts at 9:00 a.m. peninsular time and lasts for about four hours. Nevertheless we will connect from 8:00 a.m. to live all the previous emotion as well as to comment on all the curiosities that the previous moments leave us.

You can also check live if you are one of the winners in our Christmas Lottery checker. Just by entering the number and the amount you play, you will know in the second if you have been graceful and how much money you get. You can find it on these lines.

The Christmas Lottery prizes

Although they are the same prizes as last year, we remind you of the amount you will win if you are the lucky ones to have in your possession any of the tenth winners:

Fat. 4,000,000 euros to the series. 400,000 euros the tenth.Second prize. 1,250,000 euros to the series. 125,000 euros to the tenth.Third award. 500,000 euros to the series. 50,000 euros the tenth.Fourth prize. There are two prizes of 200,000 euros to the series. 20,000 euros for each tenth.Fifth prize. There are eight prizes of 60,000 euros to the series. 6,000 euros the tenth.Pedrea. 1,794 prizes of a thousand euros correspond to the series. 100 euros each awarded tenth.

In addition, it is important to know that from 6:00 p.m. on the same day 22, you can collect your prize as long as it does not exceed 2,000 euros. You just have to go with the tenth winner to any lottery administration and present it.

Although with limited capacity, this year the Royal Theater will have attendees. Let us remember that last year and due to COVID, the first draw in history had to be held without an audience.

Hello! We are already active around here. We remind you that the draw will officially begin at 9:00. Meanwhile we will be around here commenting on the preview with you.

The question of all the years. How much does the Treasury take? Well, on the prize you have to apply a withholding of 20% of the portion of each award that exceeds the exempt amount of 40,000 euros.

That is to say, only the first, second and third prize are taxed, the fourths and fifths are exempt.

How many numbers do you play? I personally have 5 at home, I hope I’m lucky. Here is what you can win in any of the prizes:

Good afternoon, although the raffle will not start until tomorrow at 9:00 am, from SPORT we will start the broadcast to continue providing data and curiosities that make these previous hours more enjoyable.

