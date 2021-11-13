11/13/2021 at 08:54 CET

Educating is everything, the largest education event for mothers, fathers and teachers in our country, Get back on stage! and you can follow it live. How? You just have to play the video above or click here. It’s that simple: are you going to miss it?

What will you find at the event? We have several speakers who will offer us the most useful advice for the difficult process of educating our children. Here we leave you the program

Alberto Soler: What role does fear play in the education of our children?

The psychologist and author of books such as ‘Educate without labels’ will talk about how fear affects us when educating our children. It will also help us to see fear as an emotion that we must not fear, but control so that it does not end up paralyzing us.

María Lázaro: Social networks, the new favorite place of our children

Social networks have become the place where our children spend the most time. There they communicate with other people, have fun, learn & mldr; But are they aware of the dangers? The expert in digital marketing and technology education María Lázaro will give keys so that we can teach our children to make responsible use of new technologies.

Eduardo Sáez de Cabezón: Long Live Science

How important is science, this year has been more than in evidence. And how important it is that we educate our children in critical thinking, knowing how to identify what is a hoax and what is not, what is true of what is not. This will be helped by the mathematician and popularizer, presenter of the television program ‘Órbita laika’ Eduardo Sáez de Cabezón.

Raquel Sastre, Update to mothers and fathers 3.0

When we become mothers and fathers, we suddenly feel like we have to reinvent ourselves. Leave behind many of the prejudices that we had, become a better version of ourselves to be able to offer them our version 3.0. Raquel Sastre, humorist and author of the book ‘Risas a punto de sal’ will offer a presentation on such an important issue.

Rafa Guerrero: The child and adolescent brain

Many times, mothers and fathers do not understand why our children behave in a certain way. The reason is that we don’t know how your brain works. We do not understand that, at their age, there are certain things that, from a cognitive point of view, they cannot do. And others that can only be done in one way, although it is not always the one we would like. This is what the psychologist Rafa Guerrero will talk about.

Sara Andrés: The most permanent thing in life is change

Paralympic athlete Sara Andrés will give some keys to teach our children skills as important today as resilience. Knowing how to adapt, overcome adversity is essential in a world as changing as the one we live in.

Patricia Ramírez: The best gift for your children: Force!

Life is full of difficult moments. Although we would love to be able to avoid them for our children, unfortunately this is not possible and many will be encountered throughout their lives. To get ahead, we need optimism and an attitude that allows us to see the solution. And also the understanding and compassion that will allow us to learn and emerge stronger in the face of adversity. This is what the psychologist Patricia Ramírez is going to talk about.