The Bucks, the champion, are in the positive for the first time since 3-2. He is now a 9-8 with the obvious certainty that his problems had to do with the plague of absences.. As soon as the main ones have returned (and Brook Lopez is still missing), the victories have returned and the sensations have clearly started to go further. Against the worst team in the East, Orlando Magic (4-13) the only downside (117-108 final) was that Budenholzer’s men had to contain a final charge from their rival, like the day before with the Thunder who came back from a disadvantage of 20 points. This time the scare was less, but there was scare: from a +29 and a 96-71 in the third quarter to a hint of trouble when the 101-78 became 107-101 with two minutes to go. Giannis Antetokounmpo sentenced with two free throws (15/23 total) and a dunk to put the necessary distance. The Greek played 30 minutes and in them he went to 32 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks.

What’s more, 24 points and 15 rebounds from Bobby Portis, 11 + 5 + 5 from Jrue Holiday, 13 + 5 + 8 from Middleton and four triples (16 points) from Grayson Allen. On the Magic, without the injured Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton led the final charge: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 103-MIAMI HEAT 100

Follow the dream season of the Wizards, who are 11-5 off their best start in 16 games behind only (they were still the Bullets, of course) to the 1968-69 season. After losing in Florida on Thursday, those from the capital struck back at the Heat (103-100) at home, with more than 20,000 fans in the stands that finally seemed to respond to the excellent moment of a team in which Wes Unseld Jr. is doing a sensational job. The Wizards are in the game of the Nets, the leader of the East, and ahead of the Heat who remain at 11-6, consumed by their contradictions: 6/9 in triples in the third quarter, 1/18 the rest of the game, including a lethal 0/6 in the last quarter.

Those of Spoelstra won by 16 in the third quarter and by 10 at 4:42 from the end, at which point the Wizards came in with more losses than assists. But there began a turnaround that seemed impossible, a 15-2 (until 99-96) Powered by Spencer Dinwiddie (16 points, 4 assists) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16 points, 5/8 on 3s). Four free throws by Kyle Kuzma kept a shocked Heat under control at the end, who continue to have moments of jamming in attack. Jimmy Butler finished with 29 points, Herro with 20, PJ Tucker with 14 but Adebayo, Lowry and a Duncan Robinson who continued with very discreet numbers in the shot were worse. In the Wizards, beyond the heroic finish of KCP and Dinwiddie, 21 points and 9 assists from Bradley Beal and again a great defensive work from Deni Avdija.

INDIANA PACERS 111-NO PELICANS 94

The great thing about the NBA is that redemption opportunities come in a hurry, the wheel never stops. One day after a terrible loss to the Hornets and Rick Carlisle punishing their starters, who did not step on the track for the entire last quarter and a half as the second unit brushed against a heroic comeback, the leaders of the Pacers responded: this time they did not play in the fourth quarter… but because it was not necessary. 96-64 at the end of the third and 111-94 final against some lousy Pelicans, who quickly forgot (the wheel never stops, also sometimes for the worse) their good victory against the Clippers. Louisiana’s men are 3-15, 1-9 off their track. Brandon Ingram was very bad (12 points, 14 shots, only 4 assists), Alexander-Walker missed almost everything (2/9, 6 points) … a disaster from which, as almost always, only Jonas Valanciunas (19 points, 13 rebounds).

Wounded in their pride, the Pacers starters scored 23 points in the first quarter (of 32 total for the team) and opened the final gap to seal a victory that leaves them at 7-11. Domantas Sabonis finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, Malcolm Brogdon with 16 points and 4 assists and Justin Holiday appeared with the quintet and scored 4 triples (17 points). Better image of those of Carlisle.

