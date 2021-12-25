The day has finally arrived, the time to receive gifts from Santa Claus is today December 24, and here we tell you how you can see the route of your gifts at hand with a click.

And it is that one of the symbols of Christmas is that man who travels around the world aboard his sleigh pulled by his reindeer and fills everyone’s houses with love and gifts.

Around the world, it has different names, and the most common are: Santa Claus, Father Christmas or Saint Nicholas, who watches all year from his beautiful gift factory at the North Pole.

However, very few know the true story of the beautiful and tender Christmas icon, as it is a magical being who pampers the world with his beautiful gifts.

Since we were children, we have grown up with the idea of ​​going to bed early to spoil Santa’s plans and bring happiness to thousands of homes around the world.

All your gifts are already on their way and here we tell you where to see them. Photo: .

However, technology never ceases to amaze, and now you can see in real time which is Santa’s journey, and make your plans to know when he will arrive.

Santa Claus on Google

Right in the 21st century, and with all the technology at our fingertips, now we are going to be able to check the steps of Saint Nicholas, and it is much easier than you imagine and here we tell you how.

It is a tool launched by google called “Santa Tracker”, which shows you just in real time each of Santa’s movements, as well as the route he is taking.

It should be noted that it also shows the countries in which it has already passed, and the estimated time it will take to get to your home and leave the gifts under your tree.

You can follow Santa’s journey in real time. Photo: Santa Tracker

For everyone’s peace of mind, Santa Claus follows all the health protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to setting an example for the minors in the house and continuing to use face masks.

It is expected that it will be at night when it makes its arrival to the American continent, and to be able to fulfill its mission from year to year of pampering those who behaved well in the 365 days.

It should be noted that ?? ”Santa Tracker” is a microsite where, in addition to the Christmas tour of Santa Claus, you can also find mini-games and other activities to enjoy as a family.

Navigation is much simpler than you imagine, as different icons will send you to a new window where you can play hand in hand with Saint Nicholas and his elves.

You can play with the secrets of the platform. Photo: Santa Tracker

