10/29/2021

On at 19:39 CEST

Francesc Ripoll

Unimportant match for Barça in the futsal Champions League. Jesús Velasco’s team, with their homework done, closes the Main Round against Zalgiris, the host. Jesús Velasco’s men have already done the job in the first two games, achieving victories against VITEN Orsha and Levante.

In this way, the Catalans know that, whatever happens, they are guaranteed their ticket to the Elite Round of the maximum continental competition, and also, as seeds.

The team wants to continue its good streak after the last game, where they thrashed Levante (2-9) in a real exhibition by the Barça players. Going back to Barcelona with the three out of three would give a good dose of morale to the squad to face the next domestic competition duels.

So far the narration! It has been a real pleasure. Soon, the chronicle on the Sport.es website. We read!

Zalgiris, meanwhile, is the team that is eliminated. Next November 3, the Elite Round draw, where we will meet the three new rivals of Barça.

Point and end to an excellent Main Round for Barça, where they have qualified as first in the group and have won their three games! The last one, the one we have just told you, most placid. Zalgiris has advanced, but it has not taken Velasco’s team to react. Clearly superior to the hosts, the Barça team has thrashed and continues to confirm their good feelings.

FINAAAL OF THE PARTY IN KAUNAS! VICTORIA DEL BARÇA BY 1 TO 7!

38 & # 39; Ferraoooo! Left-handed to the crossbar of the Brazilian, who still has not been able to score today. (1-7)

36 & # 39; Little history is left in the game. Zalgiris have already given up the game of five and will be the team eliminated from the Main Round group. (1-7)

32 ‘Pito is sweet. He is showing his enormous quality and defensive capacity, making the home defense completely dizzy. What a great signing Barça has made. (1-7)

29 & # 39; Delicatessen de Pito with a chopped pass over the goalkeeper who only has to push Matheus to goal. 80% of the goal, yes, it goes to one of the new signings of Barça. (1-7)

29 & # 39; HOW BEAUTIFUL THE GO-LA-ZO THAT THE BARÇA HAS JUST MARKED! THE SEVENTH! (1-7)

Time out requested by the Zalgiris.

28 & # 39; Povill has had it! Good combined play by the entire team that ends with the youth squad’s shot repelled to a corner. (1-6)

27 & # 39; Zalgiris plays five, looking for a comeback that seems impossible. (1-6)

26 & # 39; Alex Lluch leaves the track. Velasco gives the young goalkeeper of the reserve team more minutes. (1-6)

25 & # 39; The former Inter player impaled a volley to send it to the bottom of the net. In case there was any doubt, Barça sentenced the match. (1-6)

25 & # 39; ANOTHER GOAL OF THE BARÇA! ORTIZ GOAL! (1-6)

