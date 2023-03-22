Follow these steps to send audio messages with Vegeta’s voice on WhatsApp

Vegeta is one of the fandom’s favorite characters from dragonball, the successful manga-anime created by Akira Toriyama, especially for the moody attitude and power of the Saiyan prince. He left iconic phrases that anyone would like to send via WhatsApp with his voice, something that is possible.

Meta’s instant messaging application, with more than 2,000 million users worldwide, is the favorite of Internet users for exchanging messages and includes functions such as sending voice notes. It is clear that, directly from the app, it is not possible to modify the voice, but on the Internet there is a great ally to achieve this.

A report published on the website of Alpha Beta Play explains the step by step to send audio messages with Vegeta’s voice on WhatsApp.

How to send WhatsApp audio with Vegeta’s voice?

To send WhatsApp audios with Vegeta’s voice, it is necessary to use a tool provided by the website of fakeyou.comwhich has thousands of voices that can be used to record funny voice memos, including that of the Saiyan prince.

The steps to follow to have the voice of Vegeta in WhatsApp are the following:

Enter Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Microsoft Edge or another browser you have on your device

In the address bar, type the following address: https://fakeyou.com/

You will have to choose the voice of Vegeta of your choice. The Spanish version appears.

Vegeta in FakeYou