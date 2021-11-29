11/29/2021 at 4:58 PM CET

Tips as simple and straightforward as buying from authorized sites, distrust calls of supposed prizes and check the authenticity of the tenths.

Faced with the massive increase in lottery sales due to Christmas, the Police warn that the possibility of scams also increases: fraudulent sale, problems when collecting shared tickets, Impersonations or false awards are some of the most common.

They recommend paying special attention to buying online, only going to official and secure pages, as well as distrusting calls or messages with false identities in which the recipient is informed that they have been awarded a prize in order to get their private data, even banking.

In this sense, they urge you to avoid calling numbers indicated or following links to websites that are proposed to you and, of course, not make any payment.

At the same time, the Police recommend not to lower your guard with lifelong scams such as the so-called “tocomocho“, whose victims are usually elderly people who are approached on the street and, with the excuse of having a prize awarded and not being able to collect it for some reason, they are offered it in exchange for a significant sum of money.

This is the complete decalogue that the Police will also broadcast in the coming days through their social networks.

1.- Buy the Christmas Lottery tickets for the draw only in authorized sites, either in physical establishments or online.

2.- If you make your purchase in Internet, save the emails related to it and take screenshots of the management if necessary.

3.- Distrust of the messages you receive informing you that you have been awarded in a draw that you do not know and in which you have not participated.

4.- Check that your tenth has the logo, the code and all the verification items.

5.- When you share the Lottery with friends or family, photocopy the tenth and indicate who participates in that purchase and how much each of them plays.

6.- Try keep the ticket in perfect condition, its deterioration could give you problems in case of being awarded, and remember that it expires after three months.

7.- Make a photograph of your tenth or write down in a safe place the number, the series and the elements that help you to identify it if you lose it.

8.- Report at any National Police station the loss or theft of your tenth, in addition to communicating it to Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

9.- If you have been the victim of a scam, do not hesitate to report it by providing all the data you have about the authors and their modus operandi.

10.- And if you have not fallen into fraud but you have data about it, informs at www.policia.es.