

According to industry workers, all the suppliers of packaged meat appear to be planning to increase their prices.

You may have noticed that the prices of some groceries in stores have risen, and the problem could be aggravated soon, as meats could become more expensive.

The companies Tyson Foods, Conagra and Kraft Heinz have notified their retail customers in recent weeks that they will raise prices of some frozen and refrigerated meats for January.

Products to see increases include Ball Park brand hot dog and hamburger sausages, State Fair brand corn dogs, Jimmy Dean frozen food package, Hillshire Farm brand sausages and deli, and Hebrew National and Oscar sausages. Mayer.

Prices for high-quality cuts of meat such as steak, veal, and pork chops have already skyrocketed over the past year. But the prices of cheaper meats, such as ground beef, had been rising more slowly in price.

According to some analyst predictions, if customers of major meat suppliers – which include department stores like Costco, supermarkets like Walmart, as well as drug stores and other stores – decide to accept these increases and give the most expensive products, this could cause shoppers to avoid buying meat or go to discount stores like Aldi or dollar stores.

Meat producers are raising prices and reducing promotions in order to balance higher production costs, as well as the costs of packaging, labor, transportation and other inputs.

Tyson advised at least two regional distributors last month that prices for Ball Park, Hillshire Farm, Jimmy Dean, State Fair and all deli meats will increase in a range of 5% to 10.2% beginning January 2. for all retail customers.

Conagra advised one of the distributors this week that it will increase prices starting January 24 for packages of Hebrew National hot dog sausages, as well as beef sausages, 97% fat-free beef sausages and beef sausages. jumbo. Price increases range from 10.9% to 12.6%.

On the other hand, Kraft Heinz advised retail customers on November 1 that it will increase the prices of Oscar Mayer varieties of beef, lean meat and Angus hot dog sausages, by about 8% from January 9 .

