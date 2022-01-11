ALEJANDRA OLCESE

High cost of inputs, microns and increasingly volatile climate leave little room for optimism globally

Fruit and vegetable stall in MadridAntonio Lucas

The shopping basket last year registered a 28.1% price increase with respect to the previous year and higher cost since 2011, but will still continue to rise globally in 2022, as forecast by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (known as the FAO).

“Although high prices can normally be expected to lead to increased production, the high cost of inputs, the pandemic ongoing world and the weather conditions increasingly uncertain they leave little room for optimism on a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022“admitted Abdolreza Abbassian, Senior Economist at FAO.

This organization develops a Annual index on food prices, which in 2021 has marked the maximum of the last decade, standing at 125.7 points, a figure only surpassed by the one that marked in 2011, of 131.9 points.

Higher price rise

The rises have been generalized on all types of products. The cereals have been 27.2% more expensive in 2021 than last year -the highest annual average since 2012-, highlighting the increases in corn (+ 44.1% year-on-year) and the wheat (+ 31.3%).

The price index of the vegetable oils (which measures ten different oils including palm, sunflower, soybean and rapeseed) reached an all-time high after rising 65.8% compared to 2020; and the prices of the meat they rose 12.7% year-on-year (with a special increase in sheep, beef and poultry meat).

The price index of dairy products It is 16.9% above that of 2020, as a consequence of the shortage of supplies for exports in the producing regions and the increase in the demand for imports in Asia; while sugar became more expensive by 29.8%, “due to concerns about the reduction of production in Brazil and the increase in world demand,” explains FAO.

Fertilizers, transport and droughts contribute to the rise

This rise in food prices has contributed to the generalized increase in inflation in all countries and has been especially detrimental to those in which food consumption represents a higher percentage of total consumption or who need to import food, something that usually corresponds to the less developed countries.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) explains that “the recent rise in food inflation is attributed to rising food prices petroleum (which raise the prices of fertilizers and the transportation costs), the droughts and the export restrictions imposed by some of the major food exporters and warehousing in some countries. “

“In addition, the measures to contain the pandemic interrupted the production and import of seeds and fertilizers and caused labor shortage during the sowing seasons, “he adds. In the countries of sub-saharan africaFor example, where food accounts for 40% of consumption, factors such as the weather and currency exchange rates also played a role.

Regarding the outlook for this exercise, the IMF admits that “the prospects are very uncertain”. Believes that food inflation could moderate if commodity prices ease and pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain are resolved; but recognize that “high food inflation could persist if inflation expectations deviate or if supply chain disruptions continue. “

Although the pandemic, transport and the rise in energy prices have influenced the rise in food prices, it began before covid-19. Specifically, china swine fever -the largest consumer of pork in the world- the prices of this type of meat in 2018, which generated a domino effect worldwide.

In Spain, the prices of food that consumers pay have risen by 1.33% on average in the first eleven months of 2021 -the INE has not yet broken down the December data-, although it is foreseeable that this average will rise when incorporating the data for the last month of the year, in which the general CPI shot up to 6.7%.

Inflation on average has risen 2.78% in 2021 and the main analysis houses and national and international organizations expect it to be even higher in 2022.

The oils and fats are the products that have suffered the highest price increase; followed by mineral water, refreshments, fruit and vegetable juices; the fruit, and the fish and seafood.

