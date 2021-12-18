We have long heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But nevertheless, the most relevant thing is the quality of food with which we break the natural fast that we all go through when sleeping, since they mark the type of diet that we will follow throughout the day. In addition, bad breakfast habits are often related to impairments in the functioning of the brain, the heart, digestive system and of course the immune system. In such a way that a good breakfast, based on the correct combination of nutrients: It is the best way to offer important advantages to our body and one of the most outstanding is that they improve defenses and with this it is possible to prevent all kinds of seasonal flu. Based on the above, proper nutrition has been shown to be key to fighting any seasonal illness and disease. That is why one of the best prevention measures is the consumption of certain nutritional supplements, additionally there are dietary recommendations that are simply essential to accumulate immune nutrients. One of the most important is zinc.

It is no coincidence that with the arrival of winter, the first snowfalls and sudden changes in weather, the stress of the Christmas season, changes in routine and excesses, we are much more susceptible to catching any flu or cold. The first indication is to consider a varied and balanced breakfast according to seasonality, especially it should be naturally rich in fruits and vegetables. This way, it will be easier to fill up on vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy immune system.

Zinc, a valuable ally for the immune system:

Zinc is one of the most important nutrients to be healthy, the main reason is that it is one of the most relevant for the functioning of the immune system. Zinc is found in cells throughout the body. Helps the immune system fight bacteria and viruses that invade the body. The body also needs zinc to make proteins and DNA, the genetic material present in all cells. During pregnancy, infancy and childhood, the body requires zinc to grow and develop well. Zinc also supports wound healing and the normal function of the sense of taste and smell.

In recent months, various studies and reports have come to light that support the benefits of zinc and its close relationship with immunity. According to a Humanitas report, zinc is able to increase T lymphocytes, thus reducing the severity and duration of infections related to flu and certain types of influenza.

According to a recent study, Taking a zinc supplement can reduce the duration of respiratory infections, such as colds and flu. And at the same time, it is key to alleviating symptoms. Researchers who looked at 28 existing studies involving nearly 5,500 people found that taking zinc can prevent infections and make people feel better faster. Respiratory tract infections can affect the sinuses, throat, airways, or lungs, but most get better without treatment. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, headache, and high fever.

In this research work, the experts found that compared to placebo, tomar zinc could prevent up to 5 respiratory tract infections in 100 people per month. In addition, on average the symptoms resolved two days earlier, especially when the consumption of zinc in the form of a spray was integrated and supplemented with foods rich in zinc. Overall, 19 more adults out of 100 were likely to continue to have symptoms seven days after illness if they had not taken zinc. Meanwhile, there were reductions “Clinically significant” in the way people classified their symptoms three days after illness. Also, in adult populations unlikely to be zinc deficient, there was some evidence to suggest that zinc prevents symptoms and shortens the duration of these conditions..

The main reason is the power that zinc exerts on the immune system. It is a key nutrient to strengthen the body and defend ourselves against infections and diseases, it also has the power to improve taste and smell and prevents clogging of the arteries.

What are the most recommended foods rich in zinc for breakfast?

There is nothing more stimulating to the immune system than starting the day with colorful, nutrient-dense foods. In addition, this habit will only bring benefits for general health and is associated with great benefits in our energy levels, concentration, physical and mental performance, and even humor. Zinc is a mineral found in many foods: oysters, shellfish, meat, liver, chickpeas, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, and kale. Although there are some products rich in zinc that are difficult to consider at breakfast, the good news is that there are great alternatives and it is also feasible to supplement it with the consumption of supplements.

Specifically, experts recommend integrating the consumption of oysters that are ranked as one of the foods richest in zinc with 60 mg per 100 grams. It is also known to be found in high levels in shellfish such as clams and crab, however realistically it is unlikely that we eat oysters, liver, or red meat for breakfast on a daily basis. The good news is that you can consider lighter meats such as chicken and turkey, which are also very rich in zinc and are quite friendly to integrate into different breakfast recipes. Cheese can also provide up to 5 mg of zinc, it also provides other vitamins and minerals that benefit health, and the best thing is that it is a very versatile and popular ingredient to integrate into breakfast.

Other essentials to integrate into breakfast and fill us with energy are almonds, cashews and hazelnuts. They shine for their zinc content! In addition, there are other wonderful plant-based sources of zinc such as green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, and oats. There is another solution that is much simpler than expected: choose whole or whole grains for breakfast. Therefore integrate oats, quinoa, rye, corn, wheat germ and barley, it is simply one of the best recommendations. Best of all, there are currently all kinds of products derived from whole grains that are ideal to consider in a good breakfast. The secret is to read the labels and choose the products well, avoiding those versions made with refined grains / flours.

According to the experts, it is advisable to accompany these foods with an adequate intake of vitamin C. In addition to following a healthy lifestyle that invites us to do physical activity, control stress and ensure a good rest. Bet on consuming abundant fruits such as citrus fruits, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, guavas, mangoes and papaya, integrates the use of medicinal spices such as ginger, garlic and turmeric, aromatic herbs such as mint and spearmint are ideal to complement Drinks and food! Raw honey is also a wonderful option, thanks to its antibacterial and pain-relieving properties.

