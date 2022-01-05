Some vision problems cannot be avoided, if they are of genetic origin or due to age. But they can be delayed and decreased while maintaining proper health of our eyes.

The eyes, like any other organ in our body, they need receive a series of nutrients to function in optimal conditions, through food.

There are eye injuries caused by diabetes, such as diabetic retinopathy, or due to age, such as presbyopia, which are irreversible, and cannot be cured or prevented through food. Others, like dry eye syndrome or the fallsYes, they can be treated.

But there are scientific studies that have shown that there are foods that delay the appearance of this type of vision problems, or reduce its effects. They are also nutrients that provide many other types of benefits, so they are worth consuming.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

The VersantHealth health website advises us consume the following foods regularly to take care of your eyesight.

Most are cheap, easy to find, and tasty, so … no excuse!

Cold water fish, nuts and seeds

Cold water fish like tuna or sardine contain abundant Omega-3 fatty acids, which prevent the appearance of dry eye syndrome.

They also delay vision problems caused by diabetes. And presbyopia, which is the loss of near vision caused by age. It is suffered by most people from the age of 45.

Nuts and seeds are also a great source of omega-3s.

Citrus

Grapefruit, orange or lemon contain vitamin C, which reduces the risk of cataracts, and delays presbyopia.

It is an essential vitamin for the body.

If you were thinking of getting a juicer, we will tell you everything you need to get the best one for you and we will show you the best on the market.

Dark leafy vegetables and eggs

These types of vegetables, which include spinach, broccoli, green peas, avocados, and cabbage, they contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two substances that block ultraviolet rays when we walk in full sunlight.

They protect sight from external aggressions and prevent diabetic retinopathy.

Eggs also provide lutein and zeaxanthin.

Red meat

Lately Red meat It is not very well seen, but it brings benefits if consumed moderately.

Its fat helps digest Vitamin A present in carrots and other plants, which is a good defense for eye problems.

What’s more contains Zinc, which also blocks ultraviolet rays and external aggressions.

Eat at least one of these foods every day, and your eyesight will thank you when you reach 50 …