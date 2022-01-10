

Cavallo plays as a midfielder for Adelaide United FC in Australia.

Photo: Cameron Spencer / .

Australian footballer Josh cavallo, Famous for being the first active player to make his homosexuality public, he denounced this Sunday having received homophobic insults in the match between his team, Adelaide United, against Melbourne Victory for the A-League.

For Cavallo, looking aside will not change what happened in the game and the insults he received from the public when entering as a substitute. For that reason, He took to social networks to explain what he lived through and how disappointed he felt when going through that situation.

“I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t see or hear the homophobic insults. There are no words to say how disappointed I was. As a society, it shows that we are still facing these problems in 2022. This should not be acceptable and we must do more to hold these people accountable. Hate will never win. Thank you all for the positive messages, the love and the support, that far outweighs the negativity ”, he published on his social networks.

Cavallo He also took advantage of the showcase to go to Instagram and ask them do and fight more against homophobia. “I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that I have received. I really knew, being who I am, that I was going to run into this. It is a sad reality that their platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.“Commented the 22-year-old midfielder.

Cavallo’s comments echoed from both teams, who sympathized with the player. On the other hand, the A-League exposed through the CEO of the Australian Professional Leagues, Danny Townsend, that “there is no place for bullying, harassment or abuse in Australian football”, adding that they have “zero tolerance” with that kind of behavior.

Last October the footballer He became the first and only footballer to date to come out as gay in a first division of professional football world, which brought various expressions of support from athletes such as Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann or the former English player Gary lineker.

“I will never apologize for living my truth and for being who I am outside of football. To all the young people who have received homophobic insults, hold your head high and chase your dreams. Soccer is a game for everyone, no matter who you are, what color your skin is or where you come fromCavallo concluded in the text.

