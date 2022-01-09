

The match between Al-Rayyan of Colombian James Rodríguez and Al-Wakrah had to be suspended.

Photo: KHALED DESOUKI / . / .

Senegalese Ousmane Coulibaly, Al-Wakrah footballer who vanished just before the break of the game he was playing against Al-Rayyan, suffered a heart attack, reported the Qatar Super League in a statement; while the club specified that the side was stabilized.

In it, the agency indicates that Coulibaly is receiving medical attention and the necessary care. “The Qatar Stars League wish the player a quick recovery. We would like to thank the medical staff of both teams, paramedics and doctors for their great effort during this type of event“, He points out.

Al-Wakrah explained: Thank God Almighty, and then to the effort of the medical staff. The condition of our player Ousmane Coulibaly has stabilized, after the heart attack he suffered. Nowadays, is undergoing comprehensive exams at Hamad Hospital for peace of mind. “

The league tournament match between the Al-Rayyan by Colombian James Rodríguez and Al-Wakrah had to be suspended with 1-0 on the scoreboard of the Thani bin Jassim stadium.

🤲🏻 Ousmane Coulibaly is fine, alhamdulillah! Al Wakrah’s Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Hassan posted this picture with him at the hospital, which was broadcast now on Al Kass pic.twitter.com/4G8yQ0kwI9— Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) January 8, 2022

Football player he was lying inside the goal after 42 minutes of the match after fainting. The clubs’ medical services treated him urgently on the stadium lawn. Minutes later an ambulance acceded.

The players of both teams showed from the first moment a tremendous concern for the state of the African. In fact, his companions they asked the referee to continue playing. The local team won 1-0 with goal by Iranian Shoja Khalilzadeh, by topping off a corner kick thrown by James.

Soccer player Ousmane Coulibaly Another “isolated” case among many isolated cases Could it be that he did not have a health pass? Or global warming? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QxgVtRGyy9— ₿izcocho ❤️🇦🇷🚅 (@Bizco_Chuelo) January 8, 2022

You can also read: James Rodríguez’s “new girlfriend” is discovered kissing with another man