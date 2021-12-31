In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This robot is capable of taking care of your floors in the best possible way, since it can sweep, mop and vacuum everything at the same time.

Its price is another incredible thing, since it only costs 129 euros, thanks to a 55% discount on Amazon.

Thanks to your Only One System technology, the robot vacuums, scrubs, sweeps and mops. It has the innovative technology of smart navigation iTech 3.0, which works thanks to its proximity, anti-shock and anti-fall sensors.

This robot vacuum cleaner not only vacuums, it also scrubs. It is quite competitively priced and comes with all accessories included.

It incorporates the iWater system with three scrub modes: High: for a deep scrub, Medium: for a daily scrub and Low: for a shallow scrub.

The ForceClean system has a powerful turbine of up to 1,400 Pa. With such force, a floor that is always clean is guaranteed, collecting all kinds of dirt. In addition, it is capable of adapting the cleaning mode to the needs of your home with three modes such as Eco, Normal and Turbo.

Has 6 cleaning programs: Auto, Borders, Manual, Room, Spiral and Return home.

The Brush Pro technology It has a central rotating brush that cleans thoroughly by dragging dirt on carpets and rugs.

The 78% of Amazon reviews are 4 or 5 stars, by or that the vast majority of those who have bought this robot have been satisfied.

“It is the first robot vacuum cleaner that I have so I cannot compare, but God I put as a witness that I will never vacuum or scrub again. I have the Conga for 3 weeks and I can no longer imagine my life without it, really. Sometimes I know He has a little something left to collect, but I forgive him. I would buy again without a doubt “is the opinion of Ángel Buigues.

“I’m very happy. Quiet, compared to Roomba, removes hair from carpets which is nice, better sensors than Roomba, good autonomy … Very good. I have not tried the scrubbing function yet, but in general, it goes perfect. Very happy with the purchase “is what Lucía has written.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, the shipping costs on this Conga 999 Vital will be completely free, so you will have another reason to purchase it.

In a few days you will have it circling the floor of your house leaving it impeccable and without any effort on your part, just by pressing a button.

