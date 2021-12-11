15 direct air capture plants that collect more than 9,000 tons of CO2 every year, according to the International Energy Agency.

Updated on Saturday, 11 December 2021 – 01:55

“The footprint is the mark that the foot of man or animal leaves on the ground where it passes”, according to the definition of the Royal Spanish Academy. And it is true, our passage through the planet does not go unnoticed nor is it free of charge. In recent years we have been witnessing historic heat waves, intense storms causing devastating floods and large wildfires that are becoming more frequent around the world. Global warming is constant and has accelerated in the last decade. This is corroborated by a study of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) That opens the door for the dangerous barrier of 1.5 degrees increase in temperature to be exceeded. Stopping warming around these degrees would prevent, or at least reduce, some of the most catastrophic effects on the climate, and for some people it is a matter of life and death, experts have noted in many reports. The health of the planet is in danger and in the face of the climate emergency, the global commitment to reduce CO2 emissions has accelerated in the last two years.

The recently held United Nations Conference on the Climate Change (COP26) brought together about 120 world leaders who sought to promote global action capable of saving the planet from the climate emergency. Excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere poses the great threat of climate change and all efforts must focus on stopping emitting more and even eliminating some of it. The summit left promises of change by the states to avoid a catastrophe.

But in addition to states, administrations and companies turn to putting on the table proposals with which reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. Corporate commitments to net zero have accelerated in the past two years, and this year, nearly a third of the 1,000 largest European companies announced that they will achieve zero emissions by 2050, according to a new study by Accenture. Large companies, essential social agents to achieve a transformation towards a low-carbon society, are adopting sustainability strategies and offsetting their environmental impact with various initiatives, including the recovery of natural spaces. In Spain, Siemens SA, with a social commitment to help meet the 2030 Agenda of the UN and reach neutrality in 2030 for a better planet, adds to the purpose of offsetting the CO2 footprint by collaborating with Sustainable forests in a reforestation action in an area of ​​the Sierra de Gredos that was devastated by fire years ago. In November, more than 80 people from the company planted 480 trees. It was the beginning of a work to continue in the coming months.

In addition to mass planting, another suggestion to stop global warming more quickly focuses on high-tech devices for direct capture from the air that suck up carbon dioxide.

Currently, according to International Energy Agency There are 15 direct air capture plants in operation in the world that capture more than 9,000 tons of CO2 annually. The largest was inaugurated this year in Iceland thanks to the union of the Swiss start-up Climeworks AG, specializing in taking gas directly from the air, and the Icelandic carbon storage firm Carbfix. The plant sucks up to 4,000 tons of CO2 per year and deposits it underground, a figure that represents the equivalent of the annual emissions of some 790 cars. It is a vital step in limiting global warming produced by the 6.4 billion tons of global emissions emitted this year, according to Global Carbon Project. Given these figures, scientists and the United Nations say that the world must cut its current emissions by around half by 2030.

In the race to reduce the numbers, companies large and small are turning to negative carbon emissions, offsetting twice the emissions generated by their collection. And this is what he has done this year Blue Banana. The firm, with a turnover of 4.1 million euros in 2020, has become the first Spanish fashion brand to achieve this thanks to its collaboration with the environmental intelligence start-up Dcycle, which has made it possible to analyze the impact of its collection of autumn-winter 2021 and make it negative by analyzing three variables: the impact of the CO2 emitted; eutrophication, that is, contaminated fresh water; and the water footprint, or fresh water used in the garment manufacturing process. With an eye toward sustainability, the company has also initiated a resource efficiency process to minimize the amount of water used in the manufacture of its garments.

And although the journey towards the consolidation of the green business model in the world economy is still very long, all the steps, no matter how small, add up to that end. Our future is in everyone’s hands and actions.

