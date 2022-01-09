Kim Kardashian stops following Miley Cyrus Out of jealousy?

Recently, it has become known that socialite Kim Kardashian has unfollowed the famous singer Miley Cyrus on Instagram for a “jealousy attack” that started a couple of days ago.

That’s right, apparently, Kim Kardashian got quite jealous of the great chemistry between Pete davidson and Miley Cyrus.

After divorcing Kanye West, Kim Kardashian began an unexpected romantic relationship with Saturday Night Live host and Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

It may interest you: Miley Cyrus indoors and from the dressing room surprises fans

Despite the fact that the creator of Skims is 13 years older than Pete, their courtship has grown stronger as the days go by.

However, Kim does not feel comfortable when her boyfriend is around Miley Cyrus, and she has even stopped following her on social networks.

And, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have been great friends for a long time, so they have worked together on some projects.

At the beginning of last December, the artists were guests on The Tonight Show to promote their New Year’s Eve special.

During the show, the singer took the stage to troll Pete with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me,” and released some references about her romance with Kim Kardashian.

This did not seem to bother Kim, who even started following Miley on the famous Instagram social network a couple of days later.

However, now that Pete and Miley presented their show and the public went crazy with their obvious chemistry, Kim decided to stop following Miley Cyrus, and netizens attributed this decision to a “fit of jealousy.”

Kim is behaving like a jealous child, “commented one user on Twitter.

On the other hand, Pete and Kim have known each other for a long time, as they coincided two years ago on Kid Cudi’s birthday, but Kanye was also present.

Years later, Kim made his commented collaboration on the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ and kissed Pete in a ‘sketch’ in which they appeared dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin.

Without a doubt, the ‘clip’ aroused some rumors that, soon, would gain more force about a romance between them.

And this is how at the end of that same month, they were spotted in a theme park, riding on attractions and shaking hands on them.

Then both appeared together on the famous social network Instagram, specifically, at Pete’s birthday party that Kim organized with his mother Kris.