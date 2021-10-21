Bitcoin plunged to $ 8,200 on October 21 on the Binance platform in the United States, Binance.US. What traders called a “strange movement” of the market.

The Binance.US platform suddenly generated a one-minute candle that took the BTC / USD pair from $ 65,806 to $ 8,200, representing a drop of more than 87% in the price of the cryptocurrency.

1-hour candlestick chart of the BTC / USD pair on Binance.US where the strong collapse of Bitcoin is reflected, for a short period of time. Source: Binance.US

In what traders could classify as a “fat finger” error in English. The BTC / USD pair for a minute plummeted relative to other exchanges.

“Well done Binance US,” popular cryptocurrency trader Crypto Chase posted via Twitter.

However, Binance.US told The Block that the “flash crash” flaw was related to a bug in the trading software of one of its clients. “One of our institutional traders told us that there was an error in their trading algorithm,” the firm reported.

Likewise, creating a price for Bitcoin, along with other cryptocurrencies, remains a challenge for the cryptocurrency market. Compared to traditional stocks, where investors have many standardized ways of valuing companies, for example price-earnings ratio. The valuation methods for cryptocurrencies are not yet as structured or as transparent, Insider reported.

Market instability is a risk for cryptocurrencies

Popular cryptocurrency trader Crypto Chase opined that sudden and erratic market movements produce massive sell-offs by traders who want to protect their digital assets.

Also, this theory was confirmed by the CEO of Binance himself, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ. Which warned of a near period of volatility in the market. “Very high volatility is expected in cryptocurrencies in the coming months,” he tweeted on October 21.

The sudden crash of the cryptocurrency on Binance.US had a considerable impact on the price of Bitcoin across the market. On other major exchanges, the price fell from around $ 65,500 to $ 64,100. Despite a slight recovery, it has not returned to pre-crash highs and has continued a negative trend, standing at $ 63,372.97 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap. Likewise, in other exchanges, Bitcoin decreased its price to $ 58,555, in FTX.US it fell to $ 61,410.

