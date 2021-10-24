In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The LG A1 range has a large 65-inch OLED panel and a perfect price to enjoy the best image quality.

The search for a new Smart TV with a high-quality panel is over right now, because you have one 65-inch LG A1 at a good price in PcComponentes.

This LG A1 is about a range of Smart TVs with input OLED panels. Without entering the premium range, but certainly in the high-end of televisions for those who want to enjoy like never before the millions of movies and series that they have in queue on streaming platforms.

PcComponentes has it available for 1,197 euros and with totally free shipping. A good price for an OLED Smart TV of this caliber.

€ 1,197.98 in PcComponentes

OLED technology makes each pixel light up independently, which in practice makes blacks blacker by not having a light behind. What’s more, the colors are much more vibrant.

With this Smart TV you ensure a large TV, which are 65 inches or 164 centimeters from corner to corner, good image quality supported with 4K and HDR 10 Pro.

The design is minimalist, with only 1 centimeter edges and a two-part inverted V-shaped base. But is that in its thickest part measures 4.8 centimeters, which is the bottom. The rest is ultraslim.

It has a VESA 300×200 system to put it on the wall and make it look like it is floating.

LG televisions have an excellent value for money and is one of the benchmark brands in the sector. If you are thinking of buying a television, here are all the ones it sells ordered by price range.

It has the webOS operating system with access to practically all the streaming applications you can imagine such as Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV + or Disney + to see the latest releases. Including venues such as Movistar +, FILMIN and many others.

Being a new model from 2021, it already includes integration with Alexa. It is also compatible with AirPlay 2.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.