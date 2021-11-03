11/03/2021 at 19:17 CET

Artur Lopez

Paulo Dybala made history with Juventus against Zenit de San Petesburgo. The Argentine forward surpassed the mark of 104 goals with the ‘bianconeros’ that Michel Platini showed. ‘The jewel’ now has 106 goals for the Turin team after their double against the Russian team (4-2), which qualified the Italians to the knockout stages of the Champions League with full victories.

On the occasion of exceeding the records of his idol, Dybala emulated Platini’s gesture at the 1985 Intercontinental Cup in celebration, when he lay down on the ground resting his head on his arm. The Argentine star had already caught up with the French legend in the Serie A draw against Inter Milan, but it was no time for celebrations: “Goal 104 came at a time when there was no time to celebrate, I let it pass. For me Platini is an idol as he is for football. I hope he saw me“, declared ‘The jewel’ after the duel against Zenit.

The Argentine Juventus star smiled again after a somewhat complicated last season with a ligament injury, which left Dybala in dry dock for three months. This season history could repeat itself as a result of another injury against Sampdoria, which had the striker out for another month. But the former Palermo star is back and will lead Juventus for a long time, as his renewal until 2026 is practically a fact.

The ‘bianconeros’ will need the best version of Dybala, since in Serie A they roam the middle of the table with 15 points and in ninth place. Juventus has let the Italian League train slip away too soon. And the fact is that the leader, Naples, doubles the Turin team in points.