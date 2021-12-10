Dec 11, 2021 at 00:01 CET

.

The coach of Barça, Sarunas Jasikevicius, highlighted this Friday the leadership exercised by Nikola Mirotic, author of 31 points in the victory against Real Madrid in the Euroleague.

“For Mirotic it is very easy to score 20 points, I keep his leadership. He is taking a step forward, he is no longer just a great scorer. It is what we want from our leaders. First they have to be in training and in the locker room” said the Lithuanian in the press room.

The Barça coach also highlighted the importance of scoring points. Brandon davies from the perimeter, as well as the defense of a Sergi Martinez that “he is quite clear about how to win the minutes, he is defending very well and with incredible energy.”

On a choral level, the Barça coach congratulated his players for “the great fight” and their display of character, although in his view it was not a perfect match: “We were always ahead and it seemed that we controlled the game, but we committed lots of childish mistakes. It’s the only negative thing today. “

In addition, Jasikevicius He said it was “a great pleasure” to play in a Palau Blaugrana that registered the best entry of the season and challenged the fans to maintain this level of attendance: “We need more nights like this. We ask the players, the coach and also to do their best. to the fans “.

Finally, the Barça coach stressed that the arrival of the Australian Dante Exum The team has generated “a very good energy” in the dressing room since “everyone wants to show how good he is” and he assured that “he will help us, but now it is difficult to ask him a lot”.