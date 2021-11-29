In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many cheap watches for sale, although few are as complete as the Huawei Watch Fit, a model designed for fitness and that Amazon has reduced in price considerably.

The Huawei Watch Fit is one of the cheapest smartwatches of the moment, especially on Cyber ​​Monday, in which Amazon keeps it at its lowest historical price to date, of only 59 euros.

Of course, little by little the demand has been ending with other versions, so the one that remains at those 59 euros that we mentioned is the green one, although in any case the straps are perfectly interchangeable and you can buy one of the color you want.

This watch model has many points in its favor for which it can be considered a good purchase, beyond the price. We were able to test all of them thoroughly in their analysis, which left us with an excellent taste in our mouths.

Huawei sports smartwatch with GPS, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. It has 11 professional sports modes and 85 custom modes to provide accurate metrics in all your sports activities.

For example, one of the newer and more useful functions is the measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), a value that allows you to know at all times how well your cardiovascular system is working.

It also has quantification for dozens of sports, with some so unusual in sports watches such as yoga or Pilates, and the main objective of the Huawei Watch Fit is not as many runners or cyclists as people who practice fitness.

With more than ten days of battery in normal conditions, it is a smartwatch that also boasts autonomy, the true Achilles heel of these devices to date, a problem that affects more models that have GPS or NFC, of ​​course.

For value for money, it can be considered one of the best watches of 2021, although there are other high-end models that have better features, although their price is also higher.

