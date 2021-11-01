In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a light and powerful laptop for work or study, this Asus VivoBook S14 has everything you could need, like a powerful processor and RAM for all your programs.

The search for a new laptop to work or study is over, because now you can find a new Asus VivoBook S14, a light and powerful equipment, on offer.

This ultrabook with a 14-inch screen is already less than 800 euros on Amazon. And it’s a good deal considering that the official price is 999.99 euros.

ASUS VivoBook S14 S433EA-AM612T at Amazon

Amazon has downgraded it so much because there are several tricks. The first is that this version comes without an operating system, something that is not really a problem because installing Windows 11 is very simple by following these steps.

It is also cheaper because there is no stock on Amazon right now. They will bring more units shortly, but while you wait a few days you can get it with an extra offer.

If you can’t wait any longer, in Worten they have this same model but with Windows 10 pre-installed for 925 euros.

It is the same team, with a 14-inch Full HD screen and reduced edges. It also has a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Display: 14 “Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels IPS 250 nits Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 (4C / QuadCore 2.8 / 4.7GHz, 12MB) RAM: 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz Storage 512GB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe Graphics card : Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics Battery: 50 Wh Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Connections: 2 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.2, 1 HDMI, 1 Thunderbolt 3 Weight: 1.4 kg

Without a doubt, Amazon has the best price for only 799 euros with free shipping. Also, if you sign up for Amazon Prime, it will arrive with priority shipping.

But in Worten you would have it before the Amazon stock arrives for 925 euros. In addition, shipping in Worten is totally free and will arrive in 1 to 2 business days.

