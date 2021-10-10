It was something that was coming. And it demonstrates the unstoppable rise of artificial intelligence. The classic programming languages ​​have been dethroned.

Not easy to measure the popularity of a programming language. There are numerous perspectives. You can choose the most used, the most demanded by companies, the most studied by computer scientists …

Tiobe is an analytics firm that has been recording the popularity of programming languages ​​for 20 years. It’s based on search engines and web pages.

Analyze searches for programming languages ​​on 25 search engines and computer websites, including Google, Bing, Yahoo !, Wikipedia, Amazon, Baidu, YouTube, etc.

It is not, therefore, a ranking of the most used language or the one with the most lines of code. But it is relevant to measure lto popularity and interest, why are the most searched languages.

It should also be noted that it is a ranking that has been in place for 20 years, so it is used to measure the evolution of the main languages ​​in the last two decades.

At this time, the most popular programming languages ​​had always been Java, JavaScript, C or C ++, which are used to develop the main classical computer applications, video games, and web programming.

But in October 2021For the first time in two decades, another language has overtaken them: Python.

Here you can see the Top 10:

As we see, Python It has outperformed the rest without increasing its searches. It has done so thanks to the fact that the searches of the rest have decreased.

Behind him are the classics of a lifetime: C, Java, C ++, C #, Visual Basic, JavaScript, etc.

Python nor is it, far from it, a new language. It was created in the 80s by the Dutch programmer Guido van Rossum.

The keys to its success is that it involves a multiparadigm language, that is, it adapts to different programming styles, and multiplatform. What’s more it is very clear and easy to read and write.

Python (its name is a tribute to the mythical British comedy group Monty Python), it has always been among the most popular languages, but in recent years its popularity has grown to levels never seen before, for an unexpected reason: it is a language that is perfectly adapted to artificial intelligence.

Its massive use to create machine learning applications and other artificial intelligence techniques has increased its popularity, to the point that, as we have seen, it is already more popular than classic programming languages.