To be fair, the sun has been touched by a probe created by NASA but, even so, it is the first time that something man-made has touched the sun king. The mission started in August 2018.

NASA’s Parker solar probe has become the first spacecraft to reach the Sun, this was announced by American solar energy experts at an official meeting that took place this morning.

The event occurred on April 28, but the data took months to reach Earth and a few more to be confirmed by scientists. But, it is official: an instrument created by humanity has touched our solar star.

The Parker probe has been getting closer to the Sun since its launch in August 2018. And although he has now gotten close enough to say that he has touched the sun, this was his eighth approach to the star in four years.

The mission was launched with three main objectives: track the flow of energy that heats the corona and accelerates the solar wind, understand the structure and forces of the magnetic fields that create the solar wind, and determine what accelerates and carries energetic particles.

Understanding solar winds is helpful because occasional bursts of stellar matter can disrupt satellites and other electronic technologies. But it is difficult to determine how solar winds are created, since the Sun does not have a solid surface: it is almost all hot plasma held together by gravity.

During the flyby, the spacecraft crossed the critical Alfvén surface several times. In doing so, he confirmed a prediction: the boundary is not perfectly round. Rather, it has spikes, waves, and wrinkles.

The ship has a special heat shield made of reinforced carbon foam that allows it to withstand heat and the energy of the explosions produced by our star. The inner sun-facing plate has a white ceramic paint that reflects heat.

Despite being closer to the sun than anything man-made before, the instruments on board are kept at just 27 degrees.

Radio communication takes eight minutes to travel between Earth and the probeEspecially if you are actively making observations, since the probe is isolated from communication at that time.

Also, the fact that the heat shield is continuously pointed at the sun means that it sometimes cannot be in a position that allows transmission to Earth.

The next approach will take place in January 2022. In the future Parker will continue to fly closer and closer to the Sun until, by 2025, it ends up blowing up against the sun.