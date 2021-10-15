10/15/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

The Biscayan Jon rahm, number one in the world ranking, has not passed the cut this Friday and will not be from this Saturday in the final leg of the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters tournament, belonging to the European Circuit and which will be played until Sunday at the Real Club Valderrama.

Nevertheless, Rahm He assured that he will return to the tournament. “I will keep coming back, although in this edition I have arrived tired. But that is not an excuse. More than the body, the mind no longer gave me for more,” he explained, although now he needs rest, because he has arrived somewhat saturated after a year busy.

“I think it is the first time in my life that I do not even want to see a golf club and look at that is strange, because I am in love with this sport,” said Barrika at the end of the day. The golfer addressed the media with a tired but smiling gesture and acknowledged that “it is the first time that, with all the good that has happened this year and all that I have played, I need a break.” “There are times when I think about taking a couple of weeks off but the next day I already think about going to take advantage of it a bit, but not this time, I know that at least two weeks I will not think about golf and the next two I will probably do nothing” , he assured and explained that he will take advantage of the time to be with his baby who is already “beginning to crawl.”

Regarding the public, who packed the course both a few days ago in Madrid and here, the Biscayan golfer stated emphatically that “it is the reason why I have come, apart from wanting to play and win, it is because I understand, I have reached the level that I have come, what can I help Spanish golf “.

“I understand the impact that I can have on any kid and now I’m going to sign everyone, maybe the next benchmark in Spanish golf will be there,” he explained, recalling his visits to the tournament when he was a child.