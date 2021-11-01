Years later, Elon Musk keeps his promise: Cars of other gears can already use their superchargers, but for now only in one country.

No one can argue with Tesla his condition of electric car pioneers. They were not the first, but they were one of the brands that has contributed the most to its development.

Tesla It has claimed that role as a standard in electric transport, promoting its use with decisions that must be applauded, such as the release of its patents, so that everyone can use them.

Years ago he also promised that I would let other brands use their Superchargers. And at last, it seems that he is in a position to fulfill that old promise.

The car that Elon Musk promised so that anyone could have the possibility of buying a Tesla is already a reality in the market. In this report we show you everything that this Tesla car hides.

As announced in a press release, starting today Tesla will allow the use of its superchargers to vehicles of other brands, in 10 stations in the Netherlands.

Of course, they can only recharge Vehicles compatible with the CCS recharge connector.

In addition, the price will be more expensive than for a Tesla car, as there is an additional charge “to allow loading of a wide range of vehicles and adjustments on our sites to accommodate these vehicles. Rates vary by site, and you can see the charging prices in the Tesla app. The price per kWh for charging can be reduced with a charging membership. “

It’s a pilot program that Tesla wants study how other vehicles fit their chargers in times of uploads, access, use of the app, etc.

If the results are good, will extend it to other stations in other countries.

Although in the press release they indicate that their objective is to open to everyone “all our superchargers”, for the moment only those who do not have a high flow of vehicles, since they do not want to annoy the owners of a Tesla, making them wait while recharging a vehicle of another brand.

These open superchargers are shared by everyone, that is, there are no stations for Tesla cars, and different ones for the rest.

To use this service, non-brand users have to install the Tesla app, and create a Tesla account, which is where payments will be processed.

Good news that It will help to expand the use of the electric car. Tesla currently has more than 2,500 stations with 25,000 superchargers around the world.