Aracely Arambula He surprised all followers by sharing a photo with Daniel for the first time in many years, the younger of the two children what had with Luis Miguel.

Since her break with the singer, the Mexican actress and singer has been characterized as a very reserved person when it comes to her family life, so she tries to protect the identity and privacy of her children.

It is for this reason that ‘The Chule’, as the public affectionately tells him, he has caused a stir by recently publishing a photo of Daniel Gallego, the youngest of Luis Miguel’s children.

On the occasion of her son’s 13th birthday, the actress shared some of the gifts she received, such as a cake with the figure of ‘Grogu’ from the Star Wars saga.

And among the memories, ‘La Chule’ published an image from a long time ago in which her son hugs her. As Arámbula recalled, it was an occasion in which her son congratulated her at the theater.

“Congratulations on your wonderful 13 I love you!” He wrote next to the post.

Photo: Instagram / @aracelyarambula

The image has attracted attention because just a few weeks ago the actress had an altercation with the press while they were in the United States.

Her and her children Miguel and Daniel They were intercepted by a reporter in Los Angeles, California, who, while trying to take pictures of the children, opened the door of the truck where they were.

This act enraged Aracely, who quickly grabbed her son and covered his face with the jacket. Once they managed to close the door, the truck started and sped away.

After the Chihuahuan released a statement recriminating the harassment of the media, the reporter who opened the door apologized for her actions and confessed that she had crossed a limit when it came to the privacy of ‘La Chule’ and her children, who are minors and are not public figures.

It should be remembered that Aracely maintained a relationship with Luis Miguel from 2005 to 2009, at which time they had two children: Miguel, the eldest, was born in 2007, while Daniel came to the world in 2008.

After the controversy that the successful biographical series of Luis Miguel has caused, the legal representatives of the actress have come out to publicly declare that the singer has not paid his children’s pension for more than a year.

In the midst of this conflict, Arámbula has made it clear that he would not allow his image to be used, nor that of his children, in the production carried out by Netflix.