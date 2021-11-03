11/03/2021

On at 13:07 CET

The Algarve Grand Prix arrives with two titles yet to be decided. After meeting the MotoGP world champion at the last Misano race, Remy Gardner and Pedro Acosta will try to take the Moto2 and Moto3 crown this weekend in Portimao.

Remy Gardner has an 18-point advantage over Raúl Fernández, his teammate, who ranks second in the championship while Acosta is at a distance of 21 points from the Italian Dennis Foggia. Both drivers have for the first time clear options to proclaim themselves champions mathematically.

In Moto3 Pedro Acosta depends practically on himself to get the crown. The ‘Tiburon de Mazarrón’ made his debut this year in the category and would win the title of champion if he manages to get five points from Foggia. Acosta has a clear objective in Portimao: to stay ahead of the Italian and get as many points as possible. Although if he did not succeed in Portugal, he would have the last chance in Valencia.

Acosta and Foggia are the only title contenders after Sergio García Dols out low at the Emilia Romaña GP, the Spanish remains third in the championship but with a distance of 66 points over Acosta, something unattainable when only 50 points remain at stake.

In the case of Moto2 with Remy Gardner, Raúl Fernández gave him a ‘gift’ by falling in the last race at Misano when he was fighting for victory. Gardner has an advantage of 18 points over Fernández and it would be enough for him to win the race and for the Spaniard not to be second. There are several mathematical options for him to be a champion but he will undoubtedly give everything to win and get the title by climbing to the top drawer of the podium. The objective of Raúl Fernández is more complicated, he will have to have a perfect race in Portugal if he wants to have options and for Gardner not to score in order to cut him a few points before reaching Valencia.