In November fans of Harry Potter celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first film in the saga, and a special has just been released on HBO Max that brought together a large part of the cast as part of the celebration, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 77%. However, the great absentee was JK Rowling, the author of the literary saga, and everyone knows the reason: transphobia.

For a few years, Rowling began to alarm several of her followers on Twitter, because she liked transphobic tweets, but in 2020 she completely uncovered herself by defending Maya forstater, who was fired from her job for making offensive comments. The writer was harshly attacked, and defended herself in the worst way, publishing a very long essay full of prejudices against trans women.

Now, Newsweek has reported that the English school Boswells of Chelmsford, retired the name of JK Rowling to one of its buildings, in response to the transphobic posture of the creator of Harry Potter. The building was renamed Holmes, in honor of Kelly holmes, Olympic gold medalist. Stephen Mansel, head of the school, commented:

At Boswells School we foster an inclusive and democratic community. We encourage students to be safe and independent citizens. We changed the name of one of our houses following numerous requests from students and staff, as well as a vote from the entire school.

The school had previously declared that all six buildings were named after “outstanding British citizens,” but Rowling has earned the repudiation of many of her former supporters. Even the main actors of the films such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint criticized the transphobic stance of the writer.

Other actors in the franchise who sided with the trans community were Eddie Redmayne and Miriam Margolyes; the first is the protagonist of the saga Fantastic Animals, and the second gave life to a Hogwarts teacher. In 2020 this is what Redmayne said (via Variety):

Respect for transgender people should be a cultural imperative and over the years I have constantly tried to educate myself about it. It is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I want to be very clear about what I think. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak for the community but I know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identity.

It’s a shame that a public figure like Rowling has shown such a short view of the trans community, which has long suffered humiliation. Surely there are many fans who are still waiting for her to apologize and take back what she has said, but her most recent posts show that she is still determined to maintain her transphobia. However, it is not too late to change your mind.

