11/11/2021

On at 07:54 CET

Araceli Munoz

Chris Lehane He is one of the most influential executives of Airbnb, the world-renowned rental platform, where he holds the position of Vice President of Global Public Policies and Communication. With a long professional career as a lawyer and spokesman in the White House (in the presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore), now his challenge is to defend the positive impulse to the real economy that this platform generates in the more than 220 countries in those who operate. Through a videoconference, Lehane comments with ‘El Periódico de España’ his vision of the tourism sector in the country, rental prices and European regulation.

Airbnb’s profit has soared 280% in the last quarter of the year (834 million dollars). What role does Spain play in these figures?

Last week we reported our financial results for the third quarter of the year and, despite the pandemic, it has been the most successful, but the most important thing is what we are creating: There are more than 100 billion Airbnb hosts around the world . Spain has historically been in the top 5 of world markets, I believe with the more than 160,000 hosts that we have in the country we exceed the data from before the pandemic. The coronavirus accelerated a huge change in the tourism industry and revolutionized travel. Now we are seeing how these global changes are moving to Spain. In the first place, the percentage of users who opt for long-term stays (28 days or more) is increasing, by around 20%. That means they are not just going to visit a city and take a selfie for Instagram. They go to a neighborhood and live there for a period of time. The second thing we see is that the world has redistributed and tourism has dispersed. In the last quarter, employment in rural areas increased by 40%. While Madrid and Barcelona represented around 26% of trips in Spain, it is now below 17%. The trips have spread throughout the country. The third point is that trips have been reoriented and organized much more according to families and less towards business, something that has been benefited by teleworking. In all this travel revolution, Spain is incredibly well positioned as it has very attractive natural attributes. We have an incredibly strong host community in the country, which means that Spain is participating in the global travel economy not only as a service provider, but as business owners. That goes directly to the country’s GDP, which also benefits more from long-term stays in the economy. There are a lot of opportunities in Spain. On a technological level, Madrid is also very well positioned to become the technological hub of Southern Europe, which can help a lot.

Madrid and Barcelona have been two of the cities where your business grew the most historically, do you now see many differences between the two with their policies?

I love both cities and respect them, but they are very different. It’s a bit like San Francisco and Los Angeles, they’re both in California, but they’re very different. In Madrid they are enthusiastic and willing to work on the development of a regulation and there is a real effort to reach a solution that makes sense. I think Airbnb has shown that it can work very well as a government partner, the key is to strike a balance as in all of Europe. In Madrid we generated about 13,000 jobs before the pandemic and we lost 12,500 direct jobs there at that time, as well as 1,000 million dollars that were moved by guests who went there each year. Obviously, with the pandemic, travel has moved more towards rural areas and less towards urban areas, but there are still many people interested in big cities. If you think that in the last year there has not been tons of activity in Barcelona and most of the activity has been outside the city. I hope people see it and understand that some of the things they were talking about kept happening even though Airbnb wasn’t there.

What would you say to the people who accuse them of the rise in the price of rents?

They used to say that, we just had a pandemic and we are in the middle of it, but those problems continue in some of these cities, despite the fact that Airbnb’s presence has been reduced because our business has moved out of the big cities and to other cities. parts of the country. I just hope that this way people take a step back and look at the facts objectively, which I think makes it quite clear. Airbnb’s model is based on driving the real economy. The vast majority of our hosts in Spain are people who are using the homes in which they live or their family’s houses and it is their way of staying in their neighborhoods and in their communities. From our perspective, we are not only adding wealth to the country, but we are helping to keep people in their homes, neighborhoods and communities. The pandemic has been terrible in all aspects, but it serves to make an objective analysis of what has continued to happen in the cities despite the fact that Airbnb was not present. There are many challenges when it comes to housing. But all that said, we are committed to being good partners in helping cities strike the right balance with rents, we work and collaborate with them around the world.

What do you think of the European regulation of digital platforms and short-term rentals?

The EU is working on the digital market with the Digital Services Law and then it has a specific initiative around short-stay rentals, which is something that we had proposed for several years, so we welcome this initiative and are working closely on the process. Our thinking has always been that it is necessary to have a regulatory framework at the EU level to help harmonize the various regulations that exist with the single market theory. Ultimately it is key to have a holistic approach that considers all the different players in the industry. Our business is different from other industries because it is built primarily around people who are using their own homes. However, flexibility is essential so that cities can ultimately address some of their specific problems. Behind each city are different cultures, economies and geographies, so make sure they have enough flexibility to take local needs into account. But we believe that Europe, including Spain, would greatly benefit from a general framework in which we could all work. I’m going to use the football analogy: every stadium or pitch may be different, but there is a reason why the goal has to be the same size everywhere.

Another common complaint against digital giants is related to taxes. What do you think of the G7 agreement to end fiscal relocation?

I think that having a regulatory framework is good for Europe, for the world and for companies like ours. However, I would also say that there are different types of tributes, such as the EU and the G7. The latter has an impact on corporate tax. Airbnb is a bit different from other technology platforms in the sense of the economic activity it generates, so in the end we are also a new source of income for cities. We do support the G7, but you also have to look at how taxes on travel and tourism can affect. In particular I am thinking about how a city generates income for the country through travel and tourism. I am not sure that there is a digital platform in the world that is generating more direct economy for Europe. In the end there are different business models. There are some digital platforms that extract the profits from one country taking them to another place, which means that they are taking economic activity out of Europe or out of Spain. That is not the Airbnb model. We are bringing money from other parts of Europe directly to Spain that otherwise would not happen.

What is your strategy to continue growing in Spain?

Spain has enormous potential and Madrid can become a model city for that, in terms of how it thinks and how it works to get there. Tourism is a natural resource, but you have to make sure that people or owners also benefit from it. Spain has a great opportunity to remain one of the top five tourist destinations in the world, but you have to think a lot about how it impacts the economy and local people. For example, I think that in Spain more than half of our hosts are women, something that does not usually happen in all economic sectors. You also have to think from a climate perspective and create a sustainable tourism model. With all this I want to say that our aspiration is to work with different cities and countries, so it is essential that they have a strategy for this sector. Ultimately this creates many jobs and a lot of economic activity. We really want to partner with countries and cities and support this growth.