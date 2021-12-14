Key facts:

Long-term Holders, despite making moderate sales, maintain the accumulation.

There are indicators in the on-chain data that bitcoin would be bottoming out.

In his latest report on the bitcoin market, analyst Willy Woo states that, despite the declining price action in recent weeks, the accumulation of long-term holders (LTH) remains at high levels, among other indicators. .

Consequently, according to the analyst, the structure of the market in the medium term is bullish. “Despite the current price action, the underlying market structure shows no signs of a bear market,” says Woo. Also, the report states that there is a slight increase in demand on bitcoin derivatives exchanges, so we would be in the presence of a bullish divergence, given the decline in prices. This suggests that a bitcoin price bottom is forming, Woo says.

The following graph shows the bitcoin sale price of the HODLers, together with the evolution of the BTC in their hands. This segment of holders is defined as those who have a history of accumulation compared to the willingness to sell, in a ratio of 3: 1.

HODLers bitcoin trading map. Source: charts.woobull.com.

While the red circles on the price curve represent sales, the blue circles represent bitcoin sales. Despite the fact that there are fewer blue circles in recent days, there is not much presence of sales, or red circles. However, last May there was a high concentration of sales, while the BTC in the hands of the HODLers (lower curve) fell substantially. That is why one of the conclusions of the report is that we would not be in a bear market.

Meanwhile, long-term holders (LTH) had been selling BTC and taking profits around the all-time high at the beginning of the year, as seen in the chart below. “As a cohort, however, these holders continue in a region of maximum accumulation” highlights the analysis. Bear markets coincide with the fact that these holders sell most of their coins, Woo notes. “Structurally, despite the fear in the market, we do not have the conditions of a bear market,” he says.

Holders buying into correction

The report highlights that we are in a region where BTCs are leaving exchanges, which is associated with an increase in spot demand.

BTC inventories from exchanges continue to decline. Source: charts.wobull.com.

The negative values ​​of the BTC flows represent outgoing flows, which are bullish, since they are purchases of long-term holders, the study points out.

On the other hand, the moderate buying of the HODLers, mentioned at the beginning, although they are not necessarily bullish, provide strength to the market to face a downtrend, according to the analysis.

BTC price bottom would have arrived

The study referenced a metric called the PDL Oscillator, which tracks speculator demand on derivatives exchanges, to speak of a BTC minimum.

My PDL oscillator, which analyzes the demand from speculators on derivatives exchanges, has detected a bottom that is strengthening, which also reveals a hidden bullish divergence. This suggests that the lowest price level would have been reached in this phase of the cycle. Willy Woo.

The divergence found in the model suggests that the price bottomed out. Source: charts.wobull.com.

Finally, Woo applies a model of his creation to the valuation of bitcoin. The model, based on the supply shock, examines BTC prices at previous times when demand was similar to today, and from there extracts a BTC valuation. This valuation is represented by the segmented red curve in the graph below.

Bitcoin valuation through supply shock. charts.wobull.com.

The resulting valuation of bitcoin, for Sunday, December 12, when the price was $ 50,500, was slightly below $ 60,000. At the time of writing, bitcoin is priced at $ 47,173, according to the CriptoNoticias price index.