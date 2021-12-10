12/10/2021 at 21:19 CET

The third best local of Primera – along with Real Madrid and Barça – receives the bottom and worst visitor of the championship. Espanyol-Levante (2:00 p.m.), on paper, should be dyed blue and white rather than Barça, but the logic must be applied on the lawn. Vicente Moreno knows it, that with the problems he has to take advantage of the team away from the RCDE Stadium Can’t afford a stumble in the ‘Temple’. “The mistake is to think that the game is easier than it really is & rdquor ;, indicated the coach at the previous press conference.

17 of the 20 points that Espanyol has achieved have been achieved at home, where they have not lost since September 12. For their part, losing and drawing in the league is what Levante has been doing since a long time ago on April 10. The ‘granota’ team connects 24 games without winning in the competition and if he does not do it this Saturday, he will beat the negative record that Sporting de Gijón registered in the 97/98 season. To make matters worse, historically it has only knocked out parakeets in three of his 20 visits in all competitions, although two of them were in the last two meetings.

Alessio Lisci, who a year ago directed Juvenil A, is the solution for which they bet on Orriols. He is the third technician of the course. He made his debut beating the modest Huracán Melilla (0-8) in the Cup and drew without goals against Osasuna. This week he lost his interim status to be confirmed on the bench for the remainder of the season. “The team is the same and they are the same players. They are a very fast team that handles well in transitions and, usually, have a knack for scoring goals.. We know they really want to win & rdquor ;, he reflected dark on the moment of the Barcelona.

As for his team, except for Massanassa’s surprise He will bet on the eleven that the fans already know in a rush. Sergi gomez It seems to reach 100% once the discomfort that it was dragging on the calf is overcome. Except surprise, Aleix Vidal will continue on the side and Keidi and Herrera will form a pair in the machinery area, where Morlanes cries out for your input. Óscar Gil and David López are safe casualties but on the doubtful ones, for a change, he did not want to give clues.

“Dimata He has been absent for a week and may be one of those missing. Wu Lei has some toenail problems since the match against Solares and you have to infiltrate to play. It will be in the call. Some players who were not in training will not be tomorrow, others will be for a few minutes and some have not coach as a precaution & rdquor ;, he said in reference to Wu Lei, Calero and Vadillo.

They have it clearer in the Levante. Postigo and Miramón continue as absences but the novelty is that Melero returns to the team. “I have zero doubts, both I and the team see that it has the ability to reverse it & rdquor ;, Lisci pointed out about his in the previous one, where he also praised the good work of Espanyol:” It is one of the best teams at home because I know its stadium and you see that it changes a lot playing at home and playing abroad. They are looser, with players who can change your game at any time & rdquor;. The Blue and Whites are on notice that the game is a trap. Falling would bring the ‘team aspirin’ label back to life. Relaxing is prohibited.

Probable lineups:

Spanish: Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Keidi Bare, Yangel Herrera; Embarba, Darder, Puado; and Raúl de Tomás.

I raised: Cardenas; They are, Mustafi, Vezo, Clerc; De Frutos, Radoja, Pepelu, Campaign; Roger and Morales.

Referee: Lamb Bega (Cantabrian).

Hour: 14.00.

Stadium: RCDE Stadium.