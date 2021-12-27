Despite their initial promises that their regime would be less strict than the previous government, this weekend the taliban announced new bans on women and girls.

Among the mandates of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice Taliban, highlights the ban on playing music in cars, as well as the presence of women without hijab within them, this was announced by the local Kabul News.

Taliban orders also state that women they cannot travel alone if they travel more than 45 miles (72 kilometers), since they must necessarily be accompanied by their husband, a male member of their family or another authorized male.

In addition, this institution also warns that no driver should take a woman on a relatively long trip without the presence of her husband or another authorized man.

Women will also not be able to travel alone more than 70 kilometers away. Photo: .

They also recalled that taxi drivers will have to stop their vehicles at prayer time and “pray collectively” and that men are forbidden to shave or cut their beards, as this is considered a sin.

These announcements come just a month after the regime asked Afghan televisions do not broadcast films in which women appeared. In that sense, they also demanded that the women journalists cover oneself with the veil during the news, in a clear attack against his freedom of expression.

In a circular sent to the media on November 21, the ministry asks them not to disseminate “content contrary to Islamic law or Afghan values” and “not to promote foreign culture and immorality.”

The regime required women journalists to cover themselves with the Islamic veil. Photo: .

The “new” Afghanistan: the rules that govern Afghan women today

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August after the Kabul raid, a number of rules and norms They have little by little buried the small advances that women had managed to conquer in recent years.

They were soon forced to stop appearing in the media and stopped doing such everyday activities as walking the streets alone or carrying a cell phone in hand. His return to work was even limited to only certain jobs.

Similarly, it hSecondary and higher education prohibited Afghan girls and young women, although the Taliban government assured in an interview for . that the students will be able to return to schools and universities after the winter break.

