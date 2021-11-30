11/30/2021 at 21:59 CET

Barça added its thirteenth victory in the Asobal League and caught up after solving the late game against Torrelavega, corresponding to the sixth day of the league championship, which was not played as the Catalans were playing the Super Globe. Carlos Ortega’s men prevailed by a resounding 41-28 and go straight to their twelfth consecutive league title.

The Catalans were somewhat irregular in a match where they started well, with solvency and came to win seven goals (8-2) in minute 8. Langaro seemed to finally find the tone and his place in the team but the player was diluted with the passing of the minutes like Barça, which entered a very thick playing period of which Torrelavega took advantage of to shorten distances little by little. The game went into a crazy dynamic that undoubtedly benefited Álex Mozas’ men who managed to reach half-time just three goals down (17-14).

Big change in the second part

He did not like what he saw Carlos Ortega that, apparently in the first minutes of the second half, harangued his players and surely they took the odd row. The exit from the dressing room was brilliant and in the blink of an eye the Catalans had recovered the seven goals advantage even one more (25-17) thanks to a Dika Mem who did what he wanted against the weak defense of Torrelavega.

Mozas stopped the game to prevent Barça from continuing with its goal bleeding, but his instructions were of little use since Carlos Ortega’s men gave the game a greater rhythm and Barça, running is a much better team. A) Yes, he began to feel very comfortable on the Palau court and, despite Mozas and his indications, the differences were widening with spectacular goals from Mem, Ariño, Aleix Gómez ... Everyone was encouraged to give a show, wake up the public and give a better image. In 40 ‘the advantage was 10 goals (29-19) and from there Torrelavega was totally overwhelmed due to the collective game of Barça and the physical and psychological exhaustion that comes with seeing how they run over you in each play, it was impossible for him to react.

Triumph and thinking about Porto

In the end, Barça ended up with another resounding victory in this overdue duel and the moment of ‘crisis’ experienced in the last minutes of the first half remained an anecdote. In anecdote for the spectators and on the scoreboard, but it will surely be marked in red in Carlos Ortega’s notebook, which he will not allow his men to be distracted and deconcentrated in the middle of games, no matter how much Torrelavega is on duty.

In the next Champions League match against Porto on Thursday, these downturns in the game could be paid much more expensive.