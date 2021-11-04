

Ford wants to start the year with the highest number of employees vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ford announced via email to its approximately 32,000 workers in the United States that By this December 8 they must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The objectionable employees will face unpaid leave, according to information published by CNBC.

The car company withtempts religious and medical exemptions for those unable to receive vaccinessaid Monique Brentley, a Ford spokeswoman.

According to the information, the company sent an email to the employees, stating that those who refuse to be vaccinated and do not have an approved medical or religious justification will be placed on unpaid leave with labor protection for up to 30 daysAlthough it was not clear measures will be taken after that period.

“The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority and we have been greatly encouraged by the support of our employees in complying with our protocols, including the more than 84 percent of US salaried employees who are already vaccinated, ”said Brentley

According to the spokeswoman, some parts of Ford’s business are classified as federal contractors, so they will have ample room for maneuver to enforce President Joe Biden’s Covid vaccination mandate.

The spokeswoman also explained that for the moment, Ford’s mandate does not include factory workers, parts warehouses and its finance arm Ford Credit, but that the company is looking at federal and collective bargaining requirements for those workers.

Ford has fought from the beginning to impose a vaccine mandate. General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler) have done this as well, but have not implemented it as of yet.

Their positions will have to be awaited now that the government of Joe Biden ordered mandatory vaccination for all employees of companies with more than 100 people, with a deadline of January 4, 2022.

