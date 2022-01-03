01/03/2022 at 20:03 CET

Thirty-five forest fires remain active late in the afternoon on Monday in 15 of the 78 Asturian municipalitiess after the wave of fires registered in recent days favored by high temperatures and southern winds, although the weather forecast already points to rain in the coming hours.

Last Friday the Asturian Government activated the emergency phase in situation 0 of the Forest Fire Plan (INFOPA) and the extinction teams are still working to control the fires declared in the councils of Aller, Cangas del Narcea, Langreo, Mieres, Riosa, Teverga, Tineo and Yermes and Tameza.

The outbreaks detected, which rose to 50 early this morning, affect municipalities distributed throughout the region, with special incidence in the municipalities of Lena and Aller, located on the border with the province of León and that record six and eight fires, respectively, and in Cangas del Narcea, in the southwestern region, with four.

In addition to the staff of the Principality Emergency Service and the Asturias Fire Department, participate in the extinction, surveillance and monitoring tasks, agents of the natural environment, forest cooperatives and preventive work brigades of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

In connection with this wave of fires, the agrarian union ASAJA has rejected the “insinuations” of those who blame ranchers and farmers of the fires that Asturias suffers in recent days “sowing accusations that cause a criminalization of the sector.”

In a statement, ASAJA has underlined the importance of grazing in fire prevention and it affects that the abandonment of agricultural and livestock activity encourages the excessive growth of vegetation and that, in the event of any weather anomaly such as the presence of south wind, fires are registered on surfaces that were previously kept in good condition by farmers.

For his part, the President of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, has pointed out through social networks that it is “terrible” that “due to the indecency of a few” the landscape, the natural environment and the environmental wealth of Asturias are endangered, while his counselor for Rural Affairs, Alejando Calvo, recalled that arson is “a serious crime” and an attack against rural areas and natural heritage.