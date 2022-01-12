In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Comfort, sound quality and noise cancellation by flag with these Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones.

Noise cancellation is one of the best technologies that have become popular in recent years. We will not tire of repeating it because not having to listen to annoying noises or people nearby, still seems like magic.

Having a good premium quality active noise canceling headphones doesn’t come at all costly. What’s more, now you can have some Huawei FreeBuds Studio that offer quality and comfort for only 149 euros.

These wireless headphones offer what is surely the best noise cancellation of the moment, with several different modes and L2HC codec.

It is a special offer that you can get in the Huawei online store in Spain, with free shipping and also with fast delivery thanks to the fact that the products are dispatched from your local warehouses.

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio are over-ear headband design headphones, so they will cover your ear with their cushions to create a seal so that it does not enter noise.

You have to add a active noise cancellation system Thanks to its microphones, it creates a wave opposite to what they hear to eliminate repetitive and more annoying noise. This makes it possible to eliminate elements such as engine noises, murmurs, people talking or even music from outside.

As we have seen by analyzing the FreeBuds Studio, these headphones are quite good for the price they have. Important points in noise cancellation and comfort.

What’s more, the sound is quite good, balanced and of quality to listen to all your songs with the best possible quality.

According to their characteristics, these headphones give 24 hours of autonomy playing music without noise cancellation, 20 hours with it activated. A very good figure considering that other competitors in the premium range offer about 30 hours.

It has fast charging. With only 10 minutes connected you will have 8 hours of use no cancellation, or 5 hours with noise cancellation on.

Considering that these headphones have a discount of 150 euros, do not think much more because these January offers are ending soon. It is available in both black and gold.

