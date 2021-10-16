Adamari López’s ex reacts to rumors about her preferences | Instagram

The famous dancer Toni Costa reacted to rumors of the preferences they say they have towards people they like, as they have mentioned that it is bis3xual, so the ex-husband of the host Adamari López finally spoke about it.

Toni Costa reacted to a comment made by a user on the social network, who questioned his s3xu9l orientation, so the dancer shared a strong message.

There is no doubt that choreographer has received various criticisms after the separation with Adamari López, and even some users on various social networks have questioned the orientation of the famous.

In fact, several users have speculated that the end of the romance was due to infidelity, so the dancer did not hesitate to react.

Toni made clear some situations about the doubts that have arisen, as he assured that he will not allow lies and disrespect, since one of the messages he received from a user, who mentioned that it was bis3xu9l, the famous answered that question with a forceful message.

In fact, several months ago it became known in the media about the alleged betrayal of Adamari López, since they began to speculate that the Spanish would have been unfaithful to the presenter, as this was revealed by Javier Ceriani, who commented that López was suspicious of betrayal.

It should be noted that the comment arose from a publication that the dancer shared on the famous Instagram social network, for which several followers of the dancer responded and attacked the person who questioned Costa’s orientation, in the same way Toni responded and assured that they are lies they tell out there.

After announcing the separation of the famous last May 2021, rumors have arisen about the separation, however, the couple has preferred to keep the reasons for their breakup private.

On the other hand, they have speculated that the dancer after several months forgot López with a beautiful and famous tiktoker.

Through a video that the host shared on social networks, she confirmed the separation with the Spanish dancer after 10 years of marriage.

However, after the separation, Toni does not rule out a reconciliation, although the famous one commented in an interview last September that he knows the reason for his decision.

The beautiful Telemundo host stated in the interview that her priority at this time is only her daughter.

The famous commented that she is calm and in emotional well-being, since she has had an impressive physical change, while the dancer Toni Costa has dedicated himself to his projects as a dance teacher.